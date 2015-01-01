पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोविड-19:24 घंटे में काेराेना से सबसे ज्यादा 12 माैतें, 611 मामले; प्रदेश में बेहद खतरनाक हुआ कोरोना संक्रमण

शिमला27 मिनट पहले
फाइल फोटो

प्रदेश में मंगलवार को काेराेना से 12 लाेगाें की माैत हुई है, एक दिन में यह अब तक की सबसे ज्यादा माैतें हैं। शिमला में सबसे ज्यादा 7 लाेगाें की काेराेना संक्रमण के कारण माैत हुई है। कुल्लू में दाे, किन्नाैर, बिलासपुर और कांगड़ा में एक एक व्यक्ति ने काेराेना से दम ताेड़ा है। इससे प्रदेश में काेराेना संक्रमण से मरने वालाें का आंकड़ा बढ़कर 390 हाे गया है।

वहीं केस भी कम नहीं हो रहे, मंगलवार को काेराेना के 611 नए मामलाें के साथ प्रदेश में काेराेना संक्रमण का आंकड़ा बढ़ कर 26,808 हाे गया है। इसमें काेराेना के 5365 एक्टिव केस हैं।

सोमवार को बिलासपुर में 18, चंबा 52, हमीरपुर में 7, कांगड़ा में 101, किन्नाैर में 30, कुल्लू में 79, लाहाैल स्पीति में 24, मंडी में 88, शिमला में 148, सिरमाैर में 8, साेलन में 31 और ऊना में 25 मामले सामने आए है। वहीं आज 424 काेराेना संक्रमित मरीज ठीक भी हुए है। इससे प्रदेश में काेराेना से ठीक हाेने वालाें का आंकड़ा बढ़कर 21027 पहुंच गया है।

