  Hindi News
  Local
  Himachal
  Shimla
  The Supreme Court Did Not Say Doctors Who Are Treating Patients Infected With Cheraena Have Not Got A Break For Eight Months, They Are Doctors, Not Vessels

हिमाचल में कोरोना महामारी के 270 दिन...:सुप्रीम काेर्ट न कहा -काेराेना संक्रमित मरीजाें का इलाज कर रहे डाॅक्टराें काे आठ महीनाें से ब्रेक नहीं मिला, वे डाॅक्टर हैं, बर्तन नहीं

शिमलाएक घंटा पहले
  • पहला केस... 20 मार्च को विदेश से लौटा तिब्बती संक्रमित पाया गया था
  • पहली मौत... 23 मार्च को संक्रमण से तिब्बती की मौत हो गई थी

हिमाचल में कोरोना महामारी का पहला केस 20 मार्च को आया था। इसकी पुष्टि मुख्यमंत्री जयराम ठाकुर ने की थी। इनमें से एक मैक्लोड़गंज के निर्वासित तिब्बती की 23 मार्च को मौत भी हो गई थी, जो विदेश से आया था। 15 दिसंबर को कोरोना को राज्य में 270 दिन पूरे हो गए और 435 नए केस आते ही संक्रमितों का आंकड़ा 50196 हो गया। वहीं ठीक होने वालों का आंकड़ा 42,531 है।

यह कुल संक्रमितों का करीब 84.7 फीसदी है, जो देश में सबसे कम है। यही नहीं देश में 95.1 फीसदी की दर से लोग रिकवर कर रहे हैं। आंध्र प्रदेश 98.7 फीसदी की दर के साथ देश में नंबर-1 है। अभी राज्य में एक्टिव मरीज 6948 हैं। जनसंख्या कम होने की वजह से राज्य में एक्टिव मरीजों का औसत सबसे ज्यादा 14 फीसदी है। अब तक 824 लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है।

अगर माैतों की यही रफ्तार रही तो जल्द ही हम अपने एक हजार लोगों को खो चुके होंगे। जब तक वैक्सीन नहीं आ जाती हमें खुद ही सतर्क रहना होगा। और खुद को लाॅकडाउन वाली स्थिति में लाना होगा ताकि महामारी को रोक सकें। कोरोना गाइडलाइंस का पूरी तरह पालन करना होगा ताकि अब हमारा कोई अपना इस महामारी की वजह से हमसे दूर न हो।

1 दिसंबर से फिर बढ़ाई सख्ती...

  • सबसे प्रभावित चार जिलों शिमला, कांगड़ा, मंडी और कुल्लू में 1 दिसंबर से सरकार ने रात का कर्फ्यू लगाया था। इसे अब जनवरी तक बढ़ा दिया है।
  • शादी-विवाह, अंतिम संस्कार आदि कार्यक्रमों में 50 लोगों की संख्या को तय किया गया है।
  • जनसभा और रैलियों पर भी पाबंदी लगाई गई थी।
  • बसों में 50% सवारियों का नियम लागू
  • बिना मास्क का चालान बढ़ाकर 1000 रुपए का किया गया।

सीमाएं अनलॉक होते ही बदतर हुए हालात...
लॉकडाउन में हिमाचल ने बॉर्डर सील रखे तो उसकी हालत अन्य राज्यों की तुलना में बेहतर रही। लेकिन अनलॉक-1 के बाद से राज्य में अन्य राज्यों में रहने वाले हिमाचली पहुुंचने लगे। जैसे-जैसे अनलॉक बढ़ता गया, राज्य में कोरोना का ग्राफ बढ़ने लगा। अनलॉक-5 आते-आते रोजाना 900 से ज्यादा केस आने लगे। पहले 10 हजार संक्रमित 174 दिन में हुए थे।

तब तक सिर्फ 90 लोगों की मौत हुई थी। इसके बाद हर पखवाड़े इतने केस आने लगे और मौतें की रफ्तार भी काफी तेजी से बढ़ने लगी। इसी वजह से हिमाचल एक्टिव केस बढ़ने की औसत दर में देश में पहले नंबर पर भी आ गया था।

सुप्रीम काेर्ट ने कहा है कि जो डाक्टर कोरोना संक्रमित मरीजों का लगातार इलाज कर रहे हैं। उन्हें पिछले आठ महीनों से कोई ब्रेक नहीं मिला है। वे डाक्टर हैं कोई बर्तन नहीं। जस्टिस अशोक भूषण की अध्यक्षता वाली पीठ ने मंगलवार को कहा कि सरकार इस मुद्दे पर विचार करे। सरकार को उनकी मानसिक स्थिति के बारे में ध्यान देना होगा।

केंद्र की ओर से सॉलीसिटर जनरल तुषार मेहता ने कोर्ट को भरोसा दिलाया कि संक्रमितों का इलाज कर रहे डाॅक्टरों को ब्रेक देने के मुद्दे पर जल्द ही विचार किया जाएगा। देशभर के कोविड अस्पतालों में आग से सुरक्षा संबंधी उपायों को लेकर सुनवाई के दाैरान यह मामला आया था। कोर्ट ने देश के अन्य राज्यों को भी कोविड अस्पतालों में फायर सेफ्टी उपायों पर रिपोर्ट दायर करने को कहा है।

राजकोट के एक अस्पताल में हुए अग्निकांड में छह लोगों की हुई मौत को लेकर सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने देशभर के अस्पतालों में कोरोना के हालात से निपटने के संदर्भ में की जाने वाली व्यवस्थाओं पर स्वत: संज्ञान लिया था। केंद्र सरकार और गुजरात सरकार से रिपोर्ट मांगी थी।

90 कराेड़ के जुर्माने का मतलब बड़े पैमाने पर गाइडलाइंस तोड़ीं
जस्टिस शाह ने कहा कि गुजरात सरकार ने बिना मास्क वालों से 90 करोड़ रुपए का जुर्माना वसूला है। इसका मतलब कि वहां पर बड़े पैमाने पर गाइडलाइंस का उल्लंघन हो रहा है। एसजी ने कहा कि अब शादियों का सीजन बीत चुका है। स्थित ठीक हो जाएगी। जस्टिस शाह ने कहा कि विदेशी पर्यटकों का कोई सीजन नहीं होता। उनका क्या? राजनीतिक रैलियों में भी बड़े पैमाने पर नियमों का उल्लंघन हो रहा है।

राज्य में शिमला सबसे ज्यादा संक्रमित...
जिले संक्रमित रिकवरी मौत एक्टिव

  • शिमला 9267 7741 226 1150
  • मंडी 8531 6754 104 1513
  • बिलासपुर 2615 2179 22 389
  • चंबा 2538 2164 45 316
  • हमीरपुर 2512 2184 39 276
  • कांगड़ा 6870 5523 164 1050
  • किन्नौर 1218 994 14 201
  • कुल्लू 4138 3653 79 373
  • लाहौल स्पीति 1189 1111 11 48
  • सिरमौर 2928 2675 25 220
  • सोलन 5880 4784 64 981
  • ऊना 2510 2192 31 275
  • कुल 50196 42531 824 6792
