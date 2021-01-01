पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मरीजों को सुविधा:आईजीएमसी में फरवरी से शुरू हाेगी तीसरी ओटी सर्जरी और ऑर्थाे के मरीजाें काे मिलेगा फायदा

साेमदत्त शर्मा|शिमलाएक घंटा पहले
आइजीएमसी में मरीजों को सुविधा
  • 10 महीने से बंद है तीसरी ओटी, 10 से 12 ऑपरेशन राेजाना ज्यादा हाे सकेेंगे

आईजीएमसी में ऑपरेशन थियेटर खाली ना हाेने की वजह से जिन मरीजाें काे लबें समय से ऑपरेशन की डेट नहीं मिल पा रही है, उनके लिए राहत की खबर है। प्रशासन फरवरी में तीसरे ऑपरेशन थियेटर काे शुरू करने की तैयारी में है। इसे लेकर प्रशासनिक अधिकारियाें की बैठक हाे चुकी है। ओटी खाेलने काे लेकर तैयारियां भी शुरू कर दी गई हैं। इसमें ओटी की सफाई हाेगी।

इसके बाद इसे पूरी तरह से सेनेटाइज करके तैयार किया जाएगा। अगर काेराेना के मरीजाें में इसी तरह कमी रही ताे फरवरी के शुरुआत में तीसरी ओटी काे शुरू कर दिया जाएगा। इससे आईजीएमसी में राेजाना 10 से 12 ऑपरेशन ज्यादा हाे सकेंगे, यानी हर माह 600 के करीब ऑपरेशन हाेंगे।

माैजूदा समय में आईजीएमसी में दाे ओटी चल रही है। इन दाेनाें ओटी में राेजाना करीब 15 से 20 ऑपरेशन किए जा रहे हैं। इसके अलावा इमरजेंसी में आने वाले मरीजाें काे भी यहां पर ऑपरेट किया जाता है। इससे कई बार मरीजाें काे लंबी डेट के बाद भी ऑपरेट नहीं किया जाता क्याेंकि अगर इमरजेंसी में काेई मरीज आ जाए ताे उसे प्राथमिकता के आधार पर ऑपरेट किया जाता है। मगर अब एक साथ तीन ओटी चलने से ज्यादा मरीजाें के ऑपरेशन हाे सकेंगे।

जरूरतमंदों को नहीं करना होगा ज्यादा इंतजार, मिल पाएगी तारीख

अन्य अस्पतालों से रेफर मरीज भी यहीं आते हैं

आईजीएमसी में प्रदेशभर से मरीज इलाज के लिए आते हैं। यह प्रदेश के सबसे बेहतर अस्पतालाें में से एक है, ऐसे में मरीज किसी भी बीमारी में ऑपरेशन के लिए यहीं पर आते हैं। यहां तक की बड़े ऑपरेशनाें के लिए भी मरीजाें काे यहीं पर अन्य अस्पतालाें से रेफर किया जाता है। ऐसे में साधारण ऑपरेशन वाले मरीजाें काे इन दिनाें एक से डेट माह बाद भी डेट मिलना मुश्किल है। क्याेंकि यहां पर अलग-अलग विभागाें के लिए ओटी के दिन तय किए गए हैं। एक विभाग काे सप्ताह में एक या दाे बार ही ओटी मिल पाती है। जिसमें दाे से तीन मरीजाें के ऑपरेशन हाे पाते हैं।

तीनों ओटी में होंगे 600 ऑपरेशन

आईजीएमसी में तीसरी ओटी खुलने का सबसे ज्यादा फायदा सर्जरी और आर्थाे विभाग काे मिलेगा। यहां पर सबसे ज्यादा ऑपरेशन सर्जरी और ऑर्थाे​​​​​ विभाग के किए जाते हैं। औसतन हर माह अगर 600 ऑपरेशन हाे रहे हैं ताे सर्जरी और आर्थाे के इसमें 400 के करीब रहते हैं। इन्हीं दाे विभागाें की वेटिंग भी सबसे ज्यादा रहती है। अगर तीसरी ओटी शुरू हाे जाएगी ताे इन विभागाें काे ज्यादा मरीजाें के ऑपरेशन करने का माैका मिल जाएगा।

कोरोना की वजह से बंद थी ओटी

काेराेना संक्रमण के कारण बीते वर्ष 24 मार्च से ओटी बंद है। हालांकि शुरूआत में सभी ओटी बंद थी। मगर जून माह के बाद प्रशासन ने यहां पर दाे ओटी शुरू कर दी थी। जिसमें शुरूआत में इमरजेंसी में ऑपरेशन किए गए, जबकि बाद में जरूरी ऑपरेशन वाले मरीजाें काे भी डेट दी जाने लगी।

आईजीएमसी प्रदेश का पहला ऐसा अस्पताल है, जहां काेराेना संक्रमण में काेविड और नाॅन काेविड मरीजाें की जांच के साथ-साथ ऑपरेशन भी रेगुलर किए गए।

}20 मरीज कोरोना के हैं एडमिटः बीते करीब डेढ़ माह से जिला के साथ-साथ प्रदेश में काेराेना मरीजाें में कमी अाई है। माैजूदा समय में आईजीएमसी काेराेना वार्ड में केवल 20 मरीज एडमिट हैं। एक समय था, जब यहां पर करीब 192 मरीज एडमिट थे। काेराेना के लिए लगाए गए सभी बेड फुल रहते थे। यहां तक कि प्रशासन काे मरीजाें की बढ़ाेतरी काे देखते हुए नए अाेपीडी ब्लाॅक काे अाॅक्यूपाई करना पड़ा था अाैर यहां पर प्रीफैब्रिकेडेट स्ट्रक्चर भी बनाना पड़ा था।

^अगर काेराेना संक्रमण के मरीजाें में इसी तरह कमी अाती रहती ताे फरवरी माह में तीसरे ऑपरेशन थियेटर काे शुरू कर दिया जाएगा। यहां पर फिर राेजाना 10 से 12 मरीजाें के ऑपरेशन ज्यादा हाे सकेंगे। अभी दाे ओटी चलाई जा रही है, जिसमें राेजाना ऑपरेशन हाे रहे हैं। तीन ओटी एक साथ चलने से सर्जरी, ऑर्थाे के साथ-साथ कई अन्य विभागाें के मरीजाें काे फायदा मिलेगा।
-डाॅ. रजनीश पठानिया, प्रिंसिपल, अाईजीएमसी शिमला

