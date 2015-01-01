पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सड़क निर्माण:टिंबर हाउस के पास कार्टरोड काे चाैड़ा करने का काम शुरू, केएनएच काे बन रही अलग से सड़क

शिमलाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कार्टरोड चौड़ा करने के लिए केएनएच के लिए बनाई जा रही सड़क।
  • केएनएच की ओर जाने वाले वाहनों के लिए नहीं रोकना पड़ेगा ट्रैफिक, नहीं लगेगा जाम

कार्टरोड को टिंबर हाउस के पास चौड़ा करने का काम शुरू कर दिया गया है। यहां केएनएच जाने वाली सड़क को काटकर रोड को चौड़ा किया जाएगा। पहले यहां केएनएच के लिए अलग से सड़क बनाई जा रही है। इसके बाद कार्टरोड को चौड़ा किया जाएगा। इससे यहां पर करीब आठ से दस फुट तक कार्टरोड चौड़ा होगा। रोड चौड़ा होने के साथ ही फुटपाथ रहेगा ताकि लोग आसानी से यहां से आ-जा सकें।

टिंबर हाउस के पास सड़क केएनएच जाती है। केएनएच जाने वाली गाड़ियों की वजह के यहां पर ट्रैफिक को रोकना पड़ता है जिसकी वजह से यहां अकसर ट्रैफिक जाम लगा रहता है। ऐसे में कार्टरोड को चौड़ा करने से यहां पर ट्रैफिक जाम से निजात मिलेगी। इस पूरे कार्य पर करीब 1.75 करोड़ की लागत आएगी।

टिंबर हाउस के पास केएनएच जाने वाली वर्तमान सड़क को काटा जाएगा। इसी सड़क को काटने से कार्टरोड चौड़ा हो पाएगा। ऐसे में यहां केएनएच के लिए अलग से सड़क बनाई जा रही है। अभी यहां पर टॉलैंड की दिशा से सड़क अस्पताल को जाती है।

जबकि नई सड़क बस स्टैंड की ओर से आगे टॉलैंड की दिशा में जाएगी और वहां कुछ दूरी पर कैंची डालकर इसको वापस कुरुक्षेत्र विश्वविद्यालय के गेस्ट हाउस की ओर मोड़ा जाएगा। गेस्ट हाउस के तक ही यह सड़क निकलेगी। इस तरह अस्पताल के लिए नई सड़क का निर्माण का काम शुरू कर दिया गया है।

फॉरेस्ट हेडक्वार्टर के पास भी रोड को किया जा रहा चौड़ा

इसके साथ ही फॉरेस्ट हैडक्वार्टर के पास भी मैन रोड को चौड़ा करने का काम किया जा रहा। इस जगह पर रोड काफी तंग था, लेकिन अब इसको चौड़ा कर यहां पर बड़ी रिटेनिंग वॉल लगाई गई हैं। इससे यहां सड़क तीन से चार मीटर तक चौड़ी हो जाएगी। इससे यहां भी ट्रैफिक सुचारू रुप से चल सकेगा।

टिंबर हाउस के पास कार्टरोड को चौड़ा किया जाएगा। इसके लिए केेएनएच जाने वाली सड़क को पीछे की ओर शिफ्ट किया जा रहा है। रोड को चौड़ा करने का काम चरणबद्ध तरीके से होगा ताकि ट्रैफिक सुचारू रूप से चलता रहे। विभाग का प्रयास है कि जल्द से जल्द इस काम को पूरा किया जाए। इससे यहां पर लगने वाले ट्रैफिक जाम से लोगों को निजात मिलेगी। -सुधीर गुप्ता, एक्सईएन पीडब्ल्यूडी

लोक निर्माण विभाग यहां पर कार्टरोड के 80 मीटर हिस्सेे को चौड़ा करेगा। रोड चौड़ा करने के साथ ही यहां पर फुटपाथ भी रहेगा। इस तरह पैदल जाने वाले लोग भी आसानी से आ-जा सकेंगे। अभी तक सड़क तंग होने के साथ ही कार्टरोड पर अलग से फुटपाथ नहीं है। इस कारण यहां एक्सीडेंट होने का खतरा बना रहता है।

मगर अब कार्टरोड चौड़ा करने के साथ ही यहां पर चलने के लिए भी रास्ता रखा जाएगा। यही नहीं कार्टरोड के साथ ही केएनएच की ओर जाने वाले लोगों के लिए भी फुटपाथ रहेगा। केएनएच के लिए बड़ी संख्या में लोग यहां से पैदल जाते हैं और ऐसे में यहां पर पैदल चलने वालों के लिए खतरा बना रहता है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंज्यादा दूरी तक मार करने वाली 38 ब्रह्मोस से लैस होगा नया जंगी जहाज, 450 किमी होगी रेंज - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें