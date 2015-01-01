पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

एडमिशन का इंतजार:हजारों छात्रों काे झटका, इस साल नए सत्र के लिए इक्डाेल में नहीं मिलेगी एडमिशन

शिमला14 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो
  • इक्डोल में असुविधाओं के चलते यूजीसी ने इस सत्र काे नहीं दी मंजूरी

(जाेगेंद्र शर्मा) जुलाई सत्र के लिए एडमिशन का इंतजार कर रहे हजाराें छात्राें काे झटका लगा है। हिमाचल प्रदेश यूनिवर्सिटी के दूरवर्ती शिक्षण संस्थान इक्डाेल काे डीईबी यानि डिस्टेंस एजुकेशन ब्यूरो से मान्यता नहीं मिली है। ऐसे में साफ हाे गया है कि इस साल इक्डाेल में नए सत्र के लिए एडमिशन नहीं हाेगी।

यूजीसी की ओर से कहा गया है कि इक्डाेल काे अब ओपन एंड लर्निंग डिस्टेंस एजुकेशन से मान्यता लेनी हाेगी। एचपीयू के इक्डाेल ने इसके लिए आवेदन ताे कर दिया है, लेकिन इसके लिए अब मान्यता जनवरी 2021 के बाद ही मिल पाएगी। ऐसे में उन छात्राें का साल बर्बाद हाे जाएगा जाे एडमिशन की राह देख रहे हैं। इक्डाेल में यूजी, पीजी और कुछ प्राेफेशनल काेर्सेस में छात्र एडमिशन लेते हैं।

काॅलेजाें में जिन छात्राें काे फर्स्ट ईयर के लिए एडमिशन नहीं मिल पाती है, वे इक्डाेल से पढ़ाई करते हैं। जबकि, यहां अभी जुलाई में शुरू हाेने वाला सत्र शुरू नहीं हाे पाया है। इसका कारण जहां काेविड के चलते देरी रही है, वहीं इक्डाेल मेंं असुविधाओं के हाेने के चलते भी मान्यता नहीं मिल पा रही है।

अब जनवरी 2021 में ओपन डिस्टेंस लर्निंग एजुकेशन ही देगा मंजूरी

डीईबी ने एक साल के लिए बहाल की थी मान्यताः हिमाचल प्रदेश यूनिवर्सिटी के दूरवर्ती शिक्षण संस्थान (इक्डोल) संस्थान की रिकग्निशन यानी मान्यता एक साल के लिए बहाल की गई थी। यूजीसी के डिस्टेंस एजुकेशन ब्यूरो ने इक्डोल को 3.21 अंक यानी ग्रेड दिया, जबकि नए कोर्स शुरू करने और बैच बिठाने के लिए 3.26 अंक चाहिए थे।

वर्ष 2019-20 के लिए परमिशन ताे मिल गई थी, जबकि अब जुलाई 2020-21 के लिए नया बैच बिठाने काे परमिशन ही नहीं मिली है।

इक्डोल में करीब 30 शिक्षक तैनात हैं, जिनमें संगीत जैसे विषय में कोई भी शिक्षक नहीं हैं। इसी तरह जर्नलिज्म में एक और इकोनॉमिक्स में भी एक ही शिक्षक हैं। जबकि यहां दो शिक्षक होने जरूरी हैं। {यूजी और पीजी के छात्रों को यहां लेसन प्लान देरी से मिलते हैं, जबकि फीस पूरी ली जाती हैं।

इक्डोल की अपनी लाइब्रेरी काफी छोटी है, छात्रों के बैठने के लिए इसमें काफी कम जगह हैं। {अभी तक ये पूरी तरह से कंप्यूटराइज्ड भी नहीं हो पाया है, फीस जमा करने के लिए भी छात्र लाइनों में लगते हैं। {हिंदी एडिशन की किताबें इक्डोल में अभी तक नहीं मिल पा रही हैं।

एचपीयू के इक्डोल से अभी करीब 25 हजार छात्र छात्राएं पढ़ाई कर रहे हैं। {इस सेशन में 20 से 25 नए डिप्लोमा, सर्टिफिकेट कोर्स शुरू करने थे, लेकिन अब ये शुरू नहीं कर पाएंगे। {नए बैच को बैठने की अनुमति न मिलने से इक्डोल को आर्थिक नुकसान होगा। {दूरदराज क्षेत्रों से पढ़ाई के लिए यहां आने वाले छात्रों को नुकसान उठाना पड़ेगा। {यहां कार्यरत शिक्षकाें का भविष्य क्या होगा, ये भी तय नहीं।

हाईकाेर्ट तक भी गई थी बात

इससे पहले मान्यता न मिलने के मामले में इक्डाेल के प्रशासनिक अधिकारी हाईकाेर्ट भी गए थे। काेर्ट ने फटकार लगाते हुए कहा था कि यह लगता है कि वर्ष 2016-17 व 2017-18 के लिए दूरवर्ती एवं मुक्त शिक्षा को मान्यता देने के लिए यूजीसी ने प्रार्थी विश्वविद्यालय के सौंपे दस्तावेजों पर पहले विचार नहीं किया है।

हमने डीईबी (डिस्टेंस एजुकेशन ब्यूरो) काे जुलाई सत्र शुरू करने के लिए मान्यता देने काे अप्लाई किया था। हमें वहां से मान्यता नहीं मिली है। अब कहा गया है कि अाेपन एंड लर्निंग डिस्टेंस एजुकेशन से मान्यता मिलेगी। इसके लिए भी अप्लाई कर दिया गया है। अब लगता है कि हमें इस साल परमिशन नहीं मिलेगी। वर्ष 2021 जनवरी के बाद ही परमिशन मिलेगी, उसके बाद ही नया सत्र शुरू कर पाएंगे।
प्राे. कुलवंत सिंह पठानिया, निदेशक, इक्डाेल एचपीयू

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंयूट्यूब से सीखी एरोबिक्स की ट्रेनिंग, मां-बहन थीं पहली क्लाइंट, अब कमाती हैं लाख रुपए महीना - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें