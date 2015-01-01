पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

निर्माण की तैयारी:दिवाली पर इस बार आईजीएमसी में ही हाेगा बर्न मरीजाें का इलाज, पांच वार्ड किए तैयार

शिमला31 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो
  • हर साल आते हैं कई झुलसने के मरीज, बच्चों की तादाद रहती है ज्यादा

भले ही आईजीएमसी में जलने के मरीजाें काे ठीक करने के लिए बर्न वार्ड ना हाे, मगर इस बार प्रशासन ने दिवाली के दाैरान पटाखाें या अन्य कारणाें से जलने वाले मरीजाें के लिए खास इंतजाम कर लिए हैं। इस बार यहां पर अगर कोई झुलसने का मामला आता है ताे उसे प्राथमिकता के ताैर पर देखा जाएगा।

यही नहीं आईजीएमसी में पांच वार्डों में इस बार तैयारियां की गई हैं, जहां पर बर्न केसिस काे देखा जाएगा। इसके लिए नर्सिंग सुपरिंटेंडेंट काे भी आदेश दे दिए गए हैं कि वह सभी नर्साें काे इस बारे में सूचित कर दें कि काेई भी बर्न केस आने पर वह संबंधित विभागाध्यक्ष से संपर्क करेंगी और मरीज काे जल्द से जल्द इलाज देने के लिए भी कार्रवाई करेंगी। इससे पहले केवल सर्जरी वार्ड में ही बर्न केसिस काे डील किया जाता था। हर साल दिवाली पर बर्न के कई मरीज आईजीएमसी में पहुंचते हैं। इसमें ज्यादातर बच्चे हाेते हैं जाे पटाखाें के जलने के बाद आईजीएमसी पहुंचते हैं। हालांकि इसमें ज्यादा मरीज काे केवल प्राथमिक उपचार की जरूरत रहती है।

इन वार्डों में देखे जाएंगे बर्न केसिस
दिवाली के दिन पांच वार्डों में बर्न के मामले देखे जाएंगे। इसमें कैजुअल्टी के अलावा इमरजेंसी, एचडीयू, इंटेंसिव केयर यूनिट और सर्जरी वार्ड काे विशेष ताैर पर तैयार किया गया है। इन सभी में बर्न केसिस के लिए दाे दाे बेड खाली रखे जाएंगे। जरूरी पड़ेगी ताे बेड की संख्या भी बढ़ाई जाएगी। मरीज कितना जला है।

उस हिसाब से उसे विभाग में शिफ्ट किया जाएगा। इमरजेंसी में आने के बाद डॉक्टर यह तय करेंगे कि मरीज काे कहां पर भेजना है, ताकि उसे जल्द से जल्द इलाज मिल सके। पहली बार प्रशासन ने इस तरह की व्यवस्था की है, ताकि मरीजाें काे काेई परेशानी ना हाे।

बर्न वार्ड आज तक नहीं​

आईजीएमसी अस्पताल में आज तक स्पेशल बर्न वार्ड भी नहीं बन पाया है। इस कारण जब कोई बर्न का मरीज आईजीएमसी पहुंचता है तो उसे सर्जिकल वार्ड में भर्ती करना पड़ता है या फिर उसे रेफर कर दिया जाता है। दिवाली के समय में बर्न के मामले सबसे अधिक आते हैं। पटाखों के जलने के कारण कई रोगी आईजीएमसी में पहुंचते हैं।

मगर यहां पर उचित व्यवस्था होने के कारण रोगियों को दिक्कतों का सामना करना पड़ता है। नार्मल बर्न पेशेंट को यहां पर उपचार मिल जाता है, मगर सीरियस केस आने पर रोगी को रेफर किया जाता है।

आईजीएमसी में बर्न मरीजाें से निटपने के लिए इस बार पांच वार्डों में बेड लगा दिए गए हैं। इसमें कैजुअल्टी के अलावा इमरजेंसी, एचडीयू, इंटेंसिव केयर यूनिट और सर्जरी वार्ड काे विशेष ताैर पर तैयार किया गया है। यहां पर मरीज कितना जला है उस हिसाब से रखा जाएगा।

काेशिश की जाएगी कि इस बार बर्न के मरीजाें काे पूरा इलाज आईजीएमसी में मिल सके, उन्हें रेफर करने की जरूरत ना रहे। लाेगाें से अपील है कि वह दिवाली सुरक्षित ढंग से बनाए। पेरेंट्स पटाखे फाेड़ते समय बच्चाें के साथ रहें। -डाॅ. राहुल गुप्ता, प्रशासनिक अधिकारी आईजीएमसी शिमला

आज करें धन धान्य के लिए लक्ष्मी पूजन, शाम 5:24 से शुभ मुहूर्त

शिमला व्यापारिक प्रतिष्ठान, शोरूम, दुकान, गद्दी, कुर्सी, गल्ले आदि की पूजा का सर्वश्रेष्ठ मुहूर्त दोपहर 12 बजकर 09 मिनट से आरंभ हो जाएगा, जो सांय 4 बजकर 05 मिनट तक रहेगा। घराें में लक्ष्मी पूजन के लिए अलग मुहूर्त रहेगा जाे शाम 5 बजकर 24 मिनट से रात्रि 7 बजकर 07 मिनट तक रहेगा।

इसी तरह रात 8:48 से लेकर 10:30 बजे तक भी विशेष पूजा की जा सकेगी। वहीं रात 12:12 बजे तक लक्ष्मी पूजा की जा सकेगी। रात्रि 7 बजकर 07 मिनट

इस बार ग्रीन दिवाली, रात आठ से दस बजे तक चला सकेंगे पटाखे

दिवाली पर लोग रात आठ बजे से दस बजे तक ही पटाखे चला सकेंगे। पुलिस और प्रशासन यह सुनिश्चित करेगा। वहीं अबकी बार केवल ग्रीन पटाखे चलाने की ही अनुमति दी गई है। पुलिस ने अपने-अपने क्षेत्रों में इसके लिए विशेष टीमें गठित की हैं। ये टीमें लोगों को जागरूक भी करेंगी कि निर्धारित समय में भी पटाखे चलाएं।

टीमें पैट्रोलिंग करेंगी और लोगों को जागरूक करेगी। एसपी शिमला मोहित चावला ने कहा है कि पुलिस यह सुनिश्चित कर रही है कि निर्धारित समय के भीतर ही पटाखे चलें।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदीपावली लक्ष्मीजी की कैसी तस्वीर की पूजा करें? देवी को पूजा में गन्ना और सिंघाड़े खासतौर पर क्यों चढ़ाते हैं? - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें