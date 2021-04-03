पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौसम का मिजाज:शिमला में दो फीट बर्फबारी; राजधानी में 20 साल बाद इतनी बर्फ, 13 डिग्री गिरा तापमान

शिमला25 मिनट पहले
राजधानी शिमला में साल की पहली बर्फबारी ने 20 साल का रिकाॅर्ड ताेड़ दिया
  • राज्य में 300 सड़कें बंद, 467 रूटों पर एचआरटीसी की बस सेवा बंद

राजधानी शिमला में वीरवार को साल की पहली बर्फबारी ने 20 साल का रिकाॅर्ड ताेड़ दिया। शाम तक 50 सेंटीमीटर (करीब दो फीट) बर्फ गिर चुकी थी। इससे पहले 12 फरवरी 2002 काे शिमला में 54.1 सेमी बर्फ गिरी थी।

सबसे ज्यादा बर्फबारी 1990 में हुई थी जब करीब 150 सेंटीमीटर यानी 10 फीट तक बर्फबारी हुई थी। शिमला के अलावा साेलन, सिरमाैर, किन्नाैर, कुल्लू, चंबा और लाहाैल स्पीति में भी हिमपात हुआ है। सभी पहाड़ बर्फ की सफेद चादर में लिपट गए हैं। सड़कों पर कई फीट बर्फ होने की वजह से गाड़ियां जहां थी वहीं खड़ी हो गई। तीन नेशनल हाईवे समेत 300 से ज्यादा सड़कें आवाजाही के लिए बंद हो गईं। एचआरटीसी की 467 रूटों पर बस सेवा ठप हो गई है।

लोक निर्माण विभाग सड़कें खोलने में लगा है लेकिन लगातार बर्फबारी से यह संभव नहीं हो पा रहा। वहीं मैदानी इलाकों में तेज बारिश हुई है। शीतलहर चलने से तापमान में भारी गिरावट दर्ज की गई। शिमला का अिधकतम तापमान 13 डिग्री गिरावट के साथ 3.2 रिकॉर्ड किया गया। न्यूनतम तापमान 1.8 डिग्री रहा। शुक्रवार और शनिवार को भी ऊंचाई वाले इलाकों में बर्फबारी व बारिश हो सकती है। खबर लिखे जाने तक बर्फबारी जारी थी।

लाहौल स्पीति की 112 और शिमला की 69 सड़कें बंद

भारी बर्फबारी से लाहाैल स्पीति जिले की सबसे ज्यादा 112 सड़कें और लिंक राेड बंद हैं। शिमला में 69, मंडी में 44, कुल्लू में 32, चंबा में 6, साेलन में चार सड़काें पर यातायात अवरुध है। बर्फबारी के कारण बिजली के 497 पाेल टूटे हैं। इसमें बड़ाेग, परवाणु और चायल में 380,मंडी में 100, कुल्लू में 12 और चंबा में 5 बिजली के पाेल टूटे हैं। इससे क्षेत्र में बिजली की आपूर्ति बाधित हुई है। शिमला में दिन भर बिजली गुल ही रही।

हाेटल अगले तीन दिन के लिए पैक

मौसम खराब होने के पूर्वानुमान के बाद से ही पर्यटकों का अाना जारी रहा। वीकेंड नजदीक होने की वजह से भी पर्यटक स्थलाें के होटल अगले तीन दिन के लिए पूरी तरह पैक हैं। इससे होटल इंडस्ट्री से जुड़े लोग काफी खुश हैं।

