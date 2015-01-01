पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोविड-19:आईजीएमसी में दो और डीडीयू में एक की कोरोना से गई जान, जिले में कुल 233 लोग कोरोना संक्रमित

शिमलाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो

काेराेना से आईजीएमसी और डीडीयू में तीन मरीजाें की माैत हाे गई। इसमें मिलिट्री अस्पताल जताेग से तमिलनाडू निवासी 39 वर्षीय व्यक्ति काे साेमवार देररात 1:30 बजे आईजीएमसी रेफर किया गया। सुबह आईजीएमसी में माैत हाे गई। ठियाेग से 58 वर्षीय व्यक्ति काे 22 नवंबर काे आईजीएमसी में एडमिट करवाया गया था।

साेमवार देररात 2:30 बजे माैत हाे गई। इसी तरह डीडीयू अस्पताल में घणाहट्टी के एक 80 वर्षीय व्यक्ति की मंगलवार दाेपहर काे माैत हाे गई। इसी तरह मंगलवार काे जिला में काेराेना के 233 मरीज आए हैं। नए मरीजाें में रामपुर से 37, जुब्बल कोटखाई से 21, आईजीएमसी से 18, कुमारसैन से 17, संजौली से 13, नेरवा से 9, टिक्कर से 8, मतियाना से 7, कुसम्पटी से 6, कनलोग, जतोग, कुल्लू, मंडी से 5-5, न्यू शिमला, छोटा शिमला, अनाडेल, कैथू से 4-4, ढली, विकासनगर, डीडीयू, मशोबरा से 3-3, भट्टाकुफर, खलीनी, पंथाघाटी, मिलिट्री अस्पताल, रोहड़ू, सुन्नी, ननखड़ी, मेहली से 2-2, दुर्गापुर, रामनगर, लक्कड़ बाजार, मिडल बाजार, ताराहॉल, बीसीएस, कुफ्टाधार, टुटू, मालरोड, टूटीकंडी, जुन्गा, कंडाघाट, आरट्रैक, कांगड़ा से एक-एक मरीज आया है।

सरकारी कार्यालयाें में अब बिना मास्क नहीं हाेगी एंट्री

शिमला. अब जिला प्रशासन के तहत आने वाले किसी भी सरकारी कार्यालय में बिना मास्क के एंट्री नहीं मिलेगी। इसके अलावा काेई भी सरकारी कर्मचारी बिना मास्क के सेवाएं नहीं देगा। शहरी विकास मंत्री सुरेश भारद्वाज ने मंगलवार काे प्रशासन द्वारा आयोजित नो मास्क, नो एंट्री, नो सर्विस अभियान का भी शुभारंभ किया।

अब लोगों को दफ्तरों में बिना मास्क अंदर आने की अनुमति नहीं मिलेगी। वहीं कार्यालयों में भी बिना मास्क के कोई कर्मचारी सेवाएं नहीं देगा। उन्होंने जिला प्रशासन द्वारा जन आंदाेलन वाहन को भी हरी झंडी दिखाकर रवाना किया। यह वाहन जिला के विभिन्न क्षेत्रों में जाकर लोगों को कोविड-19 महामारी के प्रति जानकारी व जागरूक करेगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआधे हो गए होटलों के रेट, दिवाली की छुटि्टयों में फुल रहे 25 हजार से ज्यादा रूम्स - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें