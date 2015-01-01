पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जनजीवन अस्त व्यस्त:ऊपरी शिमला बर्फबारी के चलते शाम 4 बजे तक रहा बंद, 100 रूट प्रभावित रहे

शिमला22 मिनट पहले
फाइल फोटो

अचानक हुई बर्फबारी से जहां जनजीवन अस्त व्यस्त हुआ है, वही ऊपरी शिमला को जाने वाली यात्रियों को भी खासी परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ा है। शनिवार को सुबह से ही ऊपरी शिमला को जाने वाले लगभग सभी मार्ग बंद हो गए। कुछ मार्गों पर देर शाम 4 बजे के बाद ही बसें चलीं, जबकि कई मार्ग अभी भी बर्फबारी के चलते बंद हैं। बर्फबारी के चलते ऊपरी शिमला के लगभग 100 रूट प्रभावित हुए हैं।

जबकि अलग-अलग जगह पर एचआरटीसी की करीब 30 बसें फंसी रही। कुफरी और नारकंडा के पास सड़क को छोटे वाहनों के लिए खोल दिया गया है, लेकिन चौपाल के लिए अभी भी खिड़की के पास सड़क को खोला नहीं जा सका है।

बीती शुक्रवार रात को हुई बर्फबारी का असर सड़क यातायात पर पड़ा है। जिले के ग्रामीण और दूरदराज की सड़कें बंद पड़ी हुई हैं। शिमला से इस रूट पर भी कोई बस नहीं भेजी गई है। खड़ापत्थर के पास भी एक घंटे के लिए यातायात खुला था, लेकिन वाहनों के स्किड होने से यहां पर लगातार जाम की स्थिति बनी हुई है।

कहां कितनी बर्फबारी

  • कोठी 30 सेंंटीमीटर
  • खद्राला 10 सेंटीमीटर
  • शिलारू 10 सेंटीमीटर
  • नेरवा और चौपाल इलाके के सभी 24 रूट बंद हैं
  • खड़ापत्थर के पास घंटे के लिए यातायात खुला था, लेकिन वाहनों के स्किड होने से यहां पर लगातार जाम की स्थिति बनी हुई है।

रोहडू, चौपाल और नेरवा सबसे ज्यादा प्रभावित
रोहडू व चौपाल और नेरवा पर मार्ग बंद होने से 40 के करीब रूट प्रभावित हो गए। निगम द्वारा रोहडू पर आईएसबीटी से बसें भेजी, लेकिन खड़ापत्थर में बर्फबारी अधिक होने के कारण बसें वापिस आ गई और रोहडू नहीं पहुंच पाई। वहीं चौपाल रूट पर भी निगम के तीन नंबर से दो बसें भेजी, ये बसें भी वापिस आ गई। सुबह कुफरी, नारकंडा में हुए ताजा हिमपात होने से ठियोग के आसपास के क्षेत्रों की बस सेवा प्रभावित रही।

सुनसान पड़े बाजार, घरों में कैद रहे लोग
शिमला में बारिश के कारण पड़ रही ठंड के कारण बाजार शनिवार को सुनसान रहा। दिनभर बारिश का क्रम जारी रहा। इस कारण पर्यटक भी होटलों में दुबके रहे। वहीं,स्थानीय लोगों ने भी घर से बाहर निकलना बेहतर नहीं समझा और घरों में ही दुबके रहे।

बर्फबारी में रास्ता खोलने के लिए दिनभर जुटे रहे कर्मचारी: प्रशासन यातायात खोलने में दिनभर जुटे रहा। बर्फबारी रुकते ही सभी सड़कें खुलने का काम शुरू हुआ। सभी अधिकारियों को फील्ड में रहने के निर्देश दिए गए हैं। कोटखाई-हाटकोटी मार्ग को शाम 4 बजे तक खोल दिया गया, जबकि चौपाल के लिए वाया नेरवा रास्ता खोलने का प्रयास चल रहा है।

कुफरी से ढली तक ट्रैफिक जाम, लोग हुए परेशान
बर्फ को देखने के लिए कई सैलानी शिमला पहुंच रहे हैं। सैलानी कुफरी की ओर वाहनों से जा रहे हैं। ऐसे में वहां गाड़ियों का जमावड़ा लगा है। कुफरी और इसके आसपास ट्रैफिक जाम लग रहा है। बताया जा रहा है कि यहां सड़कों पर बर्फ जमी होने के कारण गाड़ियों की रफ्तार कम हो गई है।

वहीं सैलानियों के वाहनों के कारण भी यहां ट्रैफिक सुचारू रूप से नहीं चल रहा। दिन के समय भी यहां पर लंबा ट्रैफिक जाम लगा रहा। ढली से लेकर कुफरी तक वाहनों की लाइनें लगी रहीं। इसके चलते ऊपरी शिमला की ओर जाने वाली बसों और गाड़ियों में देर शाम को यात्री फंस गए। वहीं, शिमला आने वाले वाहन भी इस जाम में फंसे।

