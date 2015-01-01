पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निर्वाचन अधिकारी:मतदाता सूची में नाम हाेने पर ही कर सकेंगे मतदान, पुनर्निरीक्षण 15 दिसंबर तक होगा

शिमलाएक घंटा पहले
उप-जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी एवं अतिरिक्त उपायुक्त अपूर्व देवगन ने बताया कि फोटो पहचान पत्र होने मात्र से यह न समझा जाए कि मतदाता इसके आधार पर मतदान कर सकेंगे बल्कि मतदान के लिए मतदाता सूची में नाम दर्ज होने पर ही मतदान किया जा सकता है।

उन्हाेंने कहा कि भारत निर्वाचन आयोग के दिशा-निर्देशानुसार 1 जनवरी 2021 को अहर्ता तिथि मानते हुए फोटोयुक्त मतदाता सूचियों का विशेष संक्षिप्त पुनर्निरीक्षण किया जा रहा है। जिला शिमला के समस्त 8 विधानसभा निर्वाचन क्षेत्रों की फोटोयुक्त मतदाता सूचियों का पुनर्निरीक्षण 16 नवंबर से 15 दिसंबर 2020 तक चलेगा। मतदाता सूचियों का प्रारूप प्रकाशन जिला के प्रत्येक मतदान केंद्राें अाैर संबंधित निर्वाचक रजिस्ट्रीकरण अधिकारियों, सहायक निर्वाचक रजिस्ट्रीकरण कार्यालयों में 16 नवंबर को कर दिया गया है।

