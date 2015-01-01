पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पानी के बिल की समस्या:एक साथ जारी किए जा रहे नाै माह के पानी के बिल, उपभाेक्ता परेशान

शिमलाएक घंटा पहले
नगर निगम ने शहर के कई वार्डाें में पानी के बिल जारी करने शुरू कर दिए हैं। यह बिल नाै माह के एक साथ दिए जार हे हैं। ऐसे में उपभाेक्ताओं काे यह बिल कई हजाराें में आ गए हैं, जिससे उपभाेक्ता परेशान हाे गए हैं। एक साथ आए हजाराें रुपए के बिलाें काे चुकाना उपभाेक्ताओं के लिए परेशानी बन गया है।

मार्च में लाॅकडाउन के बाद निगम ने बिल जारी नहीं किए थे। ऐसे में अब जाे बिल आए हैं वह मार्च से लेकर नवंबर तक के हैं। आमताैर पर उपभाेक्ताओं काे दाे से तीन माह के बिल एक साथ चुकाने मुश्किल हाे जाते हैं, ऐसे में नाै माह के बिल आने के बाद उपभाेक्ताओं के लिए मुसीबत हाे गई है। माैजूदा समय में शहर में 35 हजार से ज्यादा पेयजल उपभोक्ता हैं।

किस्तों में दे सकते हैं उपभोक्ता बिल
उधर, कंपनी के अधिकारियाें का कहना है कि जो लोग एकसाथ इतना बिल नहीं दे सकते, वे चार किस्तों में बिल भुगतान की सुविधा ले सकते हैं। कंपनी बिना किसी ब्याज या सरचार्ज के किस्तों में बिल भुगतान की सुविधा देगी।

उपभोक्ताओं के लिए हल्की राहत यह है कि पानी बिल जमा करने के लिए पूरा एक महीने का समय दिया जा रहा है। लोग वार्डों में स्थित पेयजल कंपनी के कार्यालय के कैश काउंटर पर आकर बिल दे सकते हैं। कंपनी की वेबसाइट पर आनलाइन भुगतान भी किया जा सकता है।

