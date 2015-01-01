पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

फ्लावरडेल पर 19.41 लाख रुपए खर्च:शहर के एंबुलेंस रोड की बढ़ाई जाएगी चौड़ाई निगम ने प्लान किया तैयार

शिमलाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
छोटा शिमला की फ्लावरडेल सड़क, जिसे चौड़ा किया जा रहा है।
  • एक करोड़ रुपए मंजूर, उन सड़कों को खुला करेंगे जहां होगी संभावना

शिमला की एंबुलेंस सड़कों को चौड़ा किया जाएगा। एमसी ने उन सड़कों को चिह्नित कर रहा है जिनके चौड़ा करने की संभावनाएं हैं। सड़कों को चौड़ा करने का काम चरणबद्ध तरीके से किया जाएगा। वहीं नई सड़कों को पर्याप्त चौड़ा बनाया जाएगा। नगर निगम ने शहर में एंबुलेंस सड़कों के लिए करीब एक करोड़ रुपए मंजूर किए हैं।

सड़कों को चौड़ा करने के साथ ही इनको पक्का भी किया जाएगा। इससे इन सड़कों पर वाहनों की आवाजाही सुचारू रह सकेगी। शिमला के उपनगरों में अधिकांश लिंक रोड हैं जो कि बस्तियों को मुख्य सड़कों से जोड़ते हैं। शहर के विभिन्न वार्डों में रोड बनाए गए हैं। मगर इनमें से कई सड़कें तंग हैं, जिन पर कई जगह दूसरी गाड़ियों को पास देना मुश्किल हो जाता है। ऐसे में नगर निगम इन सड़कों को चौड़ा को चौड़ा करेगा।

इसके लिए संभावनाओं को देखा जा रहा है। इसके साथ ही नई सड़कों का भी निर्माण करते समय भी यह ध्यान रखा जाएगा कि वे पर्याप्त चौड़ी हों। शहर में सड़कों के लिए नगर निगम ने करीब एक करोड़ रुपए मंजूर किए है। भराड़ी वार्ड के कुफटाधार के पगोग रोड़ को भी नगर निगम ने करीब 20 लाख से चौड़ा करेगा।

हालांकि पहले इस सड़क को चौड़ा करने का काम स्मार्ट सिटी के तहत किया जाना था और इसके लिए ऑनलाइन टेंडर भी किए गए। मगर काम का आवंटन नहीं किया गया क्योंकि स्मार्ट सिटी के तहत यह काम नहीं हो सकता। ऐसे में नगर निगम ने इसके लिए करीब 20 लाख मंजूर कर दिए हैं। ऐसे में इसको चौड़ा करने का काम किया जाएगा ताकि इस पर यातायात सुचारू रूप से चल सके।

छोटा शिमला से फ्लावरडेल के लिए खर्च होंगे 19.41 लाख रुपए

नगर निगम छोटा शिमला के फ्लावरडेल सड़क को भी चौड़ा करेगा। सड़क को करीब 19.41 लाख से चौड़ा किया जाएगा। यह सड़क हिमुडा शॉप से लेकर हाउसिंग बोर्ड कॉलोनी फ्लावरडेल तक चौड़ा होगी। इस सड़क से छोटा शिमला की ओर कनेक्टिविटी है। ऐसे में इस पूरी सड़क को चौड़ा किया जा रहा है ताकि इस पूरी सड़क से छोटा शिमला तक वाहनों की आवाजाही हो सके।

शिमला शहर में अन्य सड़कों को भी चौड़ा किया जा रहा है। नवबहार चौक से लेकर नबवहार सड़क को भी फुटपाथ चौड़ा किया जा रहा है ताकि गाड़ियों की आवाजाही के लिए इस पूरी सड़क को इस्तेमाल किया जा सके। इसके लिए फंड का प्रावधान नगर निगम ने किया है।

इस सड़क से बागवानी विभाग के साथ ही नवबहार और चेल्सी स्कूल की ओर गाड़ियां जाती हैं। मगर तंग होने के कारण इस पर कई जगह जाम लग जाता है। इसी तरह नगर निगम चक्कर कोर्ट से जमींदार हाऊस तक एक एंबुलेंस रोड़ का निर्माण करेगा। सड़क का निर्माण करीब 20 लाख रुपए से किया जाएगा।

परिमहल-एसएसबी ऑफिस तक की सड़क भी होगी चौड़ीः कसुम्पटी वार्ड में पड़ने वाले परिमहल से एसएसपी आफिस तक की सड़क को भी चौड़ा किया जाएगा। यह काम नगर निगम करीब 14.56 लाख से करेगा। सड़क के कुछ प्वाइंट को चिह्नित किया गया है, जहां यह तंग है।

इन सभी प्वाइंट को चौड़ा करने के साथ ही इनमें रिटेनिंग वॉल भी कुछ जगह लगेगी। इस सड़क का इस्तेमाल काफी लोग करते हैं, मगर कई जगह तंग होने के कारण इस पर ट्रैफिक जाम लगता है। ऐसे में इसको चौड़ा करने का फैसला लिया गया है।

शहर में सर्कुलर रोड से कनेक्ट करने वाली सड़कों को चौड़ा करने का साथ ही नगर निगम वार्डों के एंबुलेंस रोड को भी चौड़ा करेगा। नगर निगम उन सड़कों को चिह्नित कर रहा है, जिनको चौड़ा करने की संभावनाएं हैं। इन सड़कों के लिए धन का प्रावधान नगर निगम अपने फंड से कर रहा ताकि इन सड़कों पर यातायात सुचारू रुप से चल सके। सत्या कौंडल, मेयर नगर निगम शिमला।

