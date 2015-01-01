पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सुविधा:सपरून में ओवर पास के लिए दोनों ओर से काम हुआ शुरू, एनएच पर चौक का ट्रैफिक होगा इससे डायवर्ट

सोलनएक घंटा पहले
ओवरपास के लिए कथेड़ बाईपास से शुरू हुआ कटिंग का काम।
  • करीब 15 करोड़ रुपए से बन रहा हिमाचल में अपनी तरह का ये पहला ओवर पास

(पवन ठाकुर) सोलन के सपरून चौक पर फोरलेन सड़क निर्माण के तहत बन रहे ओवर पास का काम इन दिनों तेजी से चल रहा है। पहले काफी समय से एक ओर से ही कटिंग का काम चल रहा था, पर अब दूसरी ओर से भी काम शुरू हो गया है। इसके लिए चौक पर आधी सड़क को ट्रैफिक के लिए बंद कर दिया है।

यह ओवर पास एनएच की मैन ट्रैफिक और शहर के ट्रैफिक को डायवर्ट करने के लिए बनाया जा रहा है। इस पर करीब 15 करोड़ रुपए की लागत आएगी और यह ओवर पास हिमाचल में अपनी तरह का पहला ब्रिज होगा। परवाणू-सोलन फोरलेन के अंतिम चरण में शहर के सपरून चौक पर करीब तीन माह से ओवर पास का काम चल रहा है।

एनएच का ट्रैफिक प्रभावित निर्माण कार्य से प्रभावित न हो इसके लिए पहले यहां वैकल्पिक सड़क तैयार की गई है। जब चौक पर ओवरपास के लिए मौजूदा सड़क की कटिंग होगी तो वैकल्पिक सड़क पर एनएच का ट्रैफिक चलाया जाएगा। अब शिमला की ओर से कथेड़ बाईपास से भी कटिंग काम शुरू हो गया है। सोलन शहर और राजगढ़ की ओर जाने वाला ट्रैफिक के लिए सर्विस लेन बनेगी।

शिमला और चंडीगढ़ की ओर से आने वाला ट्रैफिक दोनों ओर से सर्विस लेन से आएगा और चौक पर ब्रिज के उपर से क्रॉस होगा। इस तरह की व्यवस्था के लिए ही यहां ओवर पास बन रहा है। इस तरह का ओवर पास अभी तक हिमाचल में नहीं बना है। कुमारहट्टी-शमलेच टनल और फ्लाई ओवर के साथ सपरून चौक पर बन रहा ओवर पास भी इस फोरलेन का एक बड़ा आकर्षण होगा।

ब्रिज के नीचे चलेगा मैन ट्रैफिक

ओवरपास तैयार होने पर चंडीगढ़ से सीधे शिमला की ओर जाने वाला ट्रैफिक ब्रिज के नीचे से होकर गुजरेगा। जो सपरून चौक से सीधे कथेड़ बाइपास पर मिलेगा। यहां पहाड़ी को काटकर एक वैकल्पिक सड़क तैयार करने के लिए कटिंग का काम पूरा हो गया है।

इसके लिए पहाड़ी पर बने एडीएम रेजिडेंस को भी खाली करवाया गया है। अब चौक पर कटिंग का काम हो रहा है। इस फोरलेन प्रोजेक्ट का यह अंतिम बड़ा काम है। इस तरह के ओवरपास चंडीगढ़, पंजाब, दिल्ली और अन्य राज्यों में बने हैं। जबकि हिमाचल में यह पहला होगा।

चार चरणों में बनेगा ओवर पास

एनएचएआई और निर्माता कंपनी ने जो इसके लिए मॉडल बनाया है उसके मुताबिक सपरून चौक पर ओवर पास चार चरणों में बनेगा। इसके पहले चरण में रिटेनिंग वॉल, दूसरे चरण में बॉक्स के कॉलम तैयार होंगे। तीसरे चरण में बॉक्स के रैंप पर ट्रैफिक डायवर्ट होगा और अंतिम चरण में पूरा ट्रैफिक प्लान के मुताबिक चलेगा।

इसके लिए सपरून मोड़ से सड़क को डाउन लाकर नीचे बाइपास में मिलाया जाएगा। यानी यह सड़क गुरुद्वारे के पास से नहीं जाएगी। यहां पर टनल का निर्माण किया जा रहा था लेकिन इस जगह पर में जमीन ठीक न होने व हाइट कम होने के कारण टनल का निर्माण नहीं किया जा सका। अंडर पास की योजना भी सिरे नहीं चढ़ी और आखिर ओवर पास ब्रिज का प्रपोजल फाइनल हुआ।

