पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

कॉलेज में एड़मिशन:कल से 11 नवंबर तक कर सकते हैं एमबीबीएस में प्रवेश के लिए आवेदन

शिमलाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो

हिमाचल प्रदेश यूनिवर्सिटी ने नीट के लिए प्रदेश स्तरीय मेरिट बनाने के लिए आवेदन मांगें हैं। पांच नवंबर से लेकर 11 नवंबर तक इसके लिए आवेदन किया जा सकता है। प्रदेश के सरकारी, निजी मेडिकल और डेंटल कॉलेजों में प्रवेश के लिए विवि प्रदेश स्तर की मेरिट बनाता है। इसके लिए नीट क्वालिफाई अभ्यर्थी ऑनलाइन आवेदन कर सकेंगे।

विवि से संबद्ध छह सरकारी मेडिकल कॉलेजों की 600, निजी संस्थान एमएमएमयू सोलन की 150 सीटों के लिए, जबकि सरकारी डेंटल कॉलेज की 60 और निजी विवि से संबद्ध डेंटल कॉलेजों की 280 सीटों को भरने के लिए यह प्रक्रिया शुरू की जानी है।

हिमाचल प्रदेश विश्वविद्यालय ने इन सीटों को भरने के लिए संभावित काउंसिलिंग शेड्यूल जल्द जारी करेगा। नीट क्वालिफाई अभ्यर्थी www.hpuniv.ac.in से ऑनलाइन आवेदन करेंगे। आवेदन के आधार पर मेरिट सूची जारी होगी और सीटें भरने को काउंसिलिंग होगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमरीजों का आंकड़ा 83 लाख के पार; केंद्र सरकार ने कहा- 4 राज्यों में फिर बढ़े एक्टिव केस - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें