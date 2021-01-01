पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

जागरुक:वाहन चालकों, मालिकों और स्वयं सेवी संस्थाओं को दिए सड़क सुरक्षा के टिप्स

रिकांगपिओएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

क्षेत्रीय कार्यालय परिवहन रामपुर के सौजन्य से किन्नौर जिला मुख्ययालय रिकांगपिओ मे जिलाधीश कार्यालय के सभागार में सड़क सुरक्षा कार्यक्रम का आयोजन किया गया। टैक्सी ड्राइवर, बस मालिक, ड्राइवर ड्राइविंग स्कूल, स्वयं सेवी संस्थाओं ने अपनी उपस्थिति दर्ज करवाई। कार्यशाला मे सड़क सुरक्षा को लेकर जागरूक किया गया।

आरटीओ रामपुर तुला राम उपस्थित रहे। उन्होंने लोगो को सड़क सुरक्षा पर जागरूक किया। उन्होंने कहा कि सड़क सुरक्षा सब की नैतिक जिमेदारी है, वहीं गाडी ओवर स्पीड में नही चलानी चाहिए। सड़क पार करते हुए सावधानी बरतनी चाहिए।

इस मौके पर सीनियर असिस्टेंट जसपाल सिंह नेगी, स्पार्क संस्था के अध्यक्ष प्रदीप आजाद, कार्यक्रम संयोजक अशोक शर्मा, कनिष्ट सहायक सुनील मेहता, आत्म प्रकाश विष्ट आदि उपस्थित रहे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपश्चिमी UP से आए किसान आधी रात दिल्ली में घुसे, फिर गाजीपुर बॉर्डर किसानों के जत्थे से मिले - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser