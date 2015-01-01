पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

हादसा:ब्रेक फेल होने से बेकाबू ट्रक की चपेट में आए 3 वाहन

स्वारघाट3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
चंडीगढ़-मनाली एनएच पर पंजपीरी में दुर्घटनाग्रस्त वाहनों के पास खड़े लोग।
  • हाईवे जाम, चंडीगढ़-मनाली एनएच पर पंजपीरी के पास हादसा, बाल-बाल बचीं बोलेरो की सवारियां

चंडीगढ़-मनाली नेशनल हाईवे पर स्वारघाट से करीब 3 किलोमीटर आगे पंजपीरी के पास मंगलवार को बे्रक फेल होने से बेकाबू हुए एक ट्रक ने एक अन्य ट्रक, बोलेरो जीप और टिप्पर को अपनी चपेट में ले लिया। ट्रक और टिप्पर के बीच में आने की वजह से बोलेरो जीप का काफी नुकसान हो गया। गनीमत यह रही कि सभी लोग बाल-बाल बच गए। अलबत्ता, 4 वाहनों के एक साथ टकराने से हाईवे पर ट्रैफिक जाम हो गया।

यातायात बहाल करवाने के लिए पुलिस को कड़ी मशक्कत करनी पड़ी। जानकारी के अनुसार मंगलवार दोपहर करीब 12 बजे पंजपीरी के पास स्वारघाट से बिलासपुर की ओर जा रहे एक ट्रक को एक अन्य ट्रक ओवरटेक कर रहा था। इसी दौरान उसके ब्रेक फेल हो गए। पहले उसने दूसरे ट्रक को टक्कर मारी और उसके बाद बिलासपुर की ओर से आ रही एक बोलेरो जीप उसकी चपेट में आ गई।

बोलेरो के पीछे एक टिप्पर भी चल रहा था। ओवरटेक कर रहे ट्रक की टक्कर इतनी जोरदार थी कि बोलेरो के साथ उसके पीछे चल रहा टिप्पर भी काफी दूरी तक सड़क पर घिसटता हुआ चला गया। टिप्पर चालक ने किसी तरह स्टीयरिंग दूसरी ओर घुमाया। तब कहीं जाकर उसके सहारे बोलेरो व ट्रक भी रुक गए। बोलेरो में पंजाब के डेराबस्सी से एक ही परिवार के 5 सदस्य थे। सौभाग्य से सभी बाल-बाल बच गए।

वहीं, पंजपीरी बस स्टाॅप पर खड़े लोग भी बच गए। हादसे के बाद हाईवे पर जाम लग गया। सूचना मिलते ही मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस ने यातायात बहाल करवाया। स्वारघाट थाना के एसएचओ विरोचन नेगी ने बताया कि गलत ढंग से ओवरटेक कर रहे ट्रक के चालक के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज कर आगामी कार्रवाई की जा रही है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअजरबैजान में शहीदों के परिवारों के लिए खाने से लेकर फंड तक जुटा रहे हैं भारतीय - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें