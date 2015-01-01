पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

फ्रॉड काल से ठगी:नलवीं गांव के पूर्व सैनिक के खाते से निकले 44 हजार

गलोड़3 घंटे पहले
  • बैंक प्रबंधन को शिकायत करने के बाद भी होती रही खाते से निकासी

नलवीं के भूतपूर्व सुदेश कुमार को एक महीने के भीतर फ्रॉड काल के माध्यम से ठगों ने लगभग 44 हजार की चपत लगाई है। सुदेश कुमार ने जानकारी देते हुए बताया कि उससे फ्रॉड काल के द्वारा एटीएम की जानकारी ले ली गई और ठगों ने 30 सितंबर को उसके पीएनबी के खाते से 22 हजार रुपए निकासी कर ली गई।

सुदेश कुमार के बैंक खाते से 22 हजार निकल जाने के बाद उन्होंने पीएनबी शाखा गलोड़ में जाकर उस एटीएम को फार्म भर कर ब्लॉक करवा दिया। लेकिन हद तब हो गई जब 27 अक्टूबर को जैसे ही आर्मी पेंशन खाते में पड़ी तो उसी दिन दो बार फिर निकासी से 10 हजार और 11 हजार 900 रुपए पुनः निकाल लिए और खाते में 30 रुपए शेष बचे हैं।

27 अक्टूबर को दोबारा हुई निकासी की इस बार कोई भी जानकारी नहीं दी गई थी। इसकी शिकायत पुलिस चौकी गलोड़ में कर दी गई है। सुदेश कुमार ने पीएनबी शाखा गलोड़ में प्रबंधक महोदय के पास एफआईआर व शिकयत पत्र देकर खाते से निकाली गई रकम को रिकवर करने की मांग की है। उधर पुलिस चौकी गलोड़ प्रभारी राजेंद्र कुमार ने बताया कि मामला दर्ज करके छानबीन जारी है।

चौकी प्रभारी राजेंद्र कुमार ने लोगों को सावधान करते हुए कहा है कि फ्रॉड काल से बचें और अपने खाते या एटीएम की जानकारी किसी को भी न दें। उन्होंने कहा की पुलिस व बैंक प्रबंधन कई बार लोगों को इस तरह के मामलों से बचने के लिए आगाह करता रहता है मगर फिर भी लोग लालच में आकर अपनी बैंक संबंधी जानकारियां गलत लोगों तक पहुंचा देते हैं। इस कारण एेसे ठगी के मामले बढ़ते जा रहे हैं।

