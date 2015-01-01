पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लोकार्पण:भाजपा ने पहले खोखों के लिए करवाया बजट का प्रावधान, फिर किया शिलान्यास

सुजानपुर3 घंटे पहले
  • कांग्रेस पर खोखों को लेकर राजनीति करने का लगाया आरोप

सुजानपुर भाजपा ने शहर में बनने बाले खोखों को लेकर कांग्रेस पर राजनीति करने का आरोप लगाया है। शहरी इकाई अध्यक्ष सुमन गुप्ता, महासचिव सुधीर भटनागर, सुजानपुर मंडल उपाध्यक्ष अंकुश गुप्ता, नगर परिषद अध्यक्ष अशोक मेहरा ने कर कांग्रेस पर आरोप लगाए हैं। उक्त सभी ने कहा कि चार साल पहले स्थानीय विधायक जो जमीन ट्रांसफर की बात कर रहे हैं वह सिर्फ लोगों के साथ छलावा था ओर कुछ नहीं। जमीन ट्रांसफर के नाम पर वे अपनी झूठी राजनीति चमकाकर लोगों की आंखों में धूल झोंकने का काम कर रहे हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि वित्त राज्य मंत्री अनुराग ठाकुर ने पहले बजट का प्रावधान किया फिर शिलान्यास किया।

कांग्रेस ने तो बिना बजट के ही शिलान्यास कर लोगों को झूठे सपने दिखा दिए थे। जिसे सुजानपुर की जनता अब समझ गई है। उन्होंने स्थानीय विधायक राजेंद्र राणा को काम कैसे करते हैं, अनुराग ठाकुर से नसीहत लेने की बात कही। इस दिवाली के मौके पर रेहड़ी फड़ी बालों को ऐसा उपहार मिला है जिससे उनके व्यापार में चहुमुखी विकास होगा।

जहां तक खोखों के लिए बजट लाने की बात कांग्रेस पार्टी के पदाधिकारी कर रहे हैं तब उस समय उनकी सरकार थी, समय भी था तब शिलान्यास करते, समय पर बजट उपलब्ध क्यों नही करवाया। चार साल तक रेहड़ी फड़ी धारकों को लॉलीपॉप क्यों देते रहे। दूसरी तरफ टाउनहॉल के लिए हर रोज हो हल्ला करने बाले स्थानीय विधायक राजंेद्र राणा ने इस जगह को इस लिए चुना था ताकि टाउनहॉल बने ही ना।

क्योंकि उन्हें पता था कि यहां पर एक पुराना पीपल का पेड़ है जिसे काटना मुशिकल है। आश्रय के लिए पक्के टियाले को तोड़ना मुशिकल है। लाखों रुपए खर्च कर बनाए गए चिल्ड्रन पार्क को उखाड़ना मुश्किल है। साथ ही टाउनहॉल के लिए जगह ठीक नहीं थी। जो टाउनहॉल की बिल्डिंग बननी थी, उस हिसाब से जगह पर्याप्त नही थी।

इसलिए इसे दूसरी जगह बदलना उचित समझा। परंतु जैसे ही भाजपा सरकार आई सर्वे हुआ पक्ष विपक्ष दोनों पहलुओं को देखा। मूल्यांकन किया गया तथा निर्णय लिया गया कि ऐसी जगह चुनी जाए जो सुजानपुर वासियों के लिये उपयुक्त हो और जगह का चयन शहर के बीच किया गया। चारों तरफ से अच्छी पहुंच के साथ ठीक है।

इसलिए भाजपा पदाधिकारियों ने स्थानीय विधायक व कांग्रेस के पदाधिकारियों को सही सोच के साथ सुजानपुर का विकास करने की नसीहत दी है न की ओछी राजनीति करने की।

