पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

सौपा ज्ञापन:यूपी सरकार को बर्खास्त करने को लेकर सड़कों पर उतरा दलित मंच

नाहनएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • प्रदर्शन के बाद डीसी के माध्यम से राष्ट्रपति को भेजा ज्ञापन

उत्तर प्रदेश में हुए हाथरस, बलरामपुर तथा बाराबांकी की बलात्कार की घटनाओं को लेकर दलित शोषण मुक्ति मंच सिरमौर ने नाहन में प्रदर्शन किया। प्रदेश स्तरीय आह्वान पर जिला सिरमौर दलित शोषण मुक्ति मंच ने भी प्रदर्शन करते हुए राष्ट्रपति को डीसी के माध्यम से ज्ञापन प्रेषित किया।

दलित शोषण मुक्ति मंच के जिला संयोजक आशीष कुमार ने ज्ञापन के माध्यम से बताया कि उत्तर प्रदेश सरकार दलित महिलाओं व दलितों को सुरक्षा देने के बजाय आरोपियों को बचाने का कार्य कर रही है।

उन्होंने योगी सरकार पर आरोप लगाते हुए कहां गई 14 सितंबर 2020 को हाथरस में दलित लड़की के साथ जो जघन्य कांड हुआ है, उसे पूरा देश शर्मसार हुआ है। दलित शोषण मुक्ति मंच ने योगी सरकार पर आरोप लगाते हुए कहा कि उत्तर प्रदेश सरकार आरोपियों को सजा दिलाने की बजाय उन्हें बचाने में लगी हुई है। यही नहीं उत्तर प्रदेश शासन का प्रशासन भी आरोपियों को बचाने में लगा हुआ है।

राष्ट्रपति को प्रेषित ज्ञापन में दलित शोषण मुक्ति मंच में उत्तर प्रदेश में हुई बलात्कार व हत्या कांड की घटनाओं की जांच उच्चतम न्यायालय के न्यायाधीश से करवाने की मांग की है। उन्होंने राष्ट्रपति से यही मांग की है कि योगी सरकार दलितों व महिलाओं को सुरक्षा देने में नाकाम साबित हुई है लिहाजा ऐसी सरकार को बर्खास्त कर उन पर कानूनी कार्रवाई की जानी चाहिए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें499 साल बाद गुरु-शनि खुद की राशियों में और शुक्र नीच राशि का, सन 1521 में बना था ऐसा संयोग - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें