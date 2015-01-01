पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लोकार्पण:जिला स्तर पर स्थापित अस्पतालों में आवश्यक सुविधाएं एवं आधुनिक उपकरण उपलब्ध करवाने की दिशा में कार्य कर रही सरकार: डॉ. सैजल

अर्की2 घंटे पहले
स्वास्थ्य मंत्री ने बखालग में 15 लाख रुपए की लागत से निर्मित ओवर हेड पुल का लोकार्पण किया

स्वास्थ्य एवं परिवार कल्याण तथा आयुर्वेद मंत्री डॉ. राजीव सैजल मंगलवार को अर्की विधानसभा क्षेत्र के एक दिवसीय दौरे पर थे । अर्की के बखालग पंचायत में पहुंचने पर उनका पार्टी कार्यकर्ताओ व स्थानीय लोगों द्वारा भव्य स्वागत किया गया ।

डॉ. राजीव सैजल ने सबसे पहले बखालग में बाग बहुद्देश्शीय सहकारी समिति के 12.08 लाख रुपए की लागत से नवनिर्मित भवन व राजकीय वरिष्ठ माध्यमिक पाठशाला और बखालग में 15 लाख रुपए की लागत से निर्मित ओवर हेड पुल का लोकार्पण किया।

पाठशाला प्रांगण में स्वास्थ्य एवं परिवार कल्याण तथा आयुर्वेद मंत्री डाॅ.राजीव सैजल ने कहा कि प्रदेश सरकार आरम्भ में जिला स्तर पर स्थापित अस्पतालों में आवश्यक अधोसंरचना एवं आधुनिक उपकरण उपलब्ध करवाने की दिशा में कार्य कर रही है,ताकि किसी भी आपात समय में रोगियों को त्वरित परीक्षण एवं चिकित्सीय सहायता उपलब्ध करवाई जा सके।

डाॅ. सैजल ने कहा कि कोरोना वायरस संक्रमण के कारण उत्पन्न संकट को केन्द्र एवं प्रदेश सरकार ने एक सीख के रूप में लिया है। उन्होंने कहा कि उचित योजना एवं निष्पादन के माध्यम से यह सुनिश्चित बनाया गया है कि लोग कोविड-19 के संकट से बचाव करने में सक्षम हो सकें। किसी भी आपात स्थिति से निपटने के लिए केन्द्र सरकार ने हिमाचल को 500 वेंटीलेटर उपलब्ध करवाए हैं।

स्वास्थ्य एवं परिवार कल्याण मंत्री ने कहा कि प्रदेश सरकार कोविड-19 पर अंकुश लगाने के लिए हरसम्भव प्रयास कर रही है। इन प्रयासों की सफलता के लिए जनसहभागिता भी आवश्यक है। उन्होंने कहा कि कोरोना वायरस से बचाव के लिए लोग आत्म अनुशासन अपनाएं।

उन्होंने कहा कि दीपावली के पर्व व अन्य सामूहिक कार्यक्रमों में कोरोना वायरस से बचाव के लिए एहतियात बरतें और नियमों का सजगता के साथ पालन करें। लोग सार्वजनिक स्थानों पर सही तरीके से मास्क पहनें तथा सोशल डिस्टेन्सिग का पूर्ण पालन सुनिश्चित बनाएं। उन्होंने कहा कि बार-बार अपने हाथ साबुन अथवा एल्कोहल युक्त सेनिटाइजर से साफ करते रहें।

डाॅ. सैजल ने कहा कि कोरोना वायरस से बचाव की दिशा में लोगों को जागरूक करने में स्वयंसेवी संगठन महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका निभा सकते हैं। इस दिशा में विभिन्न स्वयंसेवी संगठनों को और सक्रिय भूमिका निभानी चाहिए। आयुर्वेद मंत्री ने कहा कि इस ओवर हेड पुल का निर्माण विद्यार्थियों की सुरक्षा के दृष्टिगत किया गया है।

उन्होंने राजकीय वरिष्ठ माध्यमिक पाठशाला बखालग में डंगे के निर्माण व सम्पर्क मार्ग को पक्का करने के लिए प्राक्कलन के अनुसार धनराशि उपलब्ध करवाने का आश्वासन दिया। उन्होंने विद्यालय में विभिन्न गतिविधियों के लिए 10 हजार रुपए की राशि प्रदान करने की घोषणा भी की।

