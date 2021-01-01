पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लापरवाही:समय से आग बुझाने के प्रयास किए होते तो कम होता नुकसान

सोलन4 घंटे पहले
  • व्यापारियों ने पुलिस को दी शिकायत, दोषी पर हो कार्रवाई

सोलन के मालरोड पर रविवार हुई आग की घटना से नुकसान को कम किया जा सकता था यदि समय पर व सही प्रयास किए जाते। अग्निशमन विभाग की आने में देरी हाईड्रेंट न चलने से आग ने भयानक रूप ले लिया था। व्यापार मंडल सोलन ने इस घटना को लेकर अपना रोष जताया है व सरकारी विभागों पर लापरवाही के आरोप लगाए हैं। व्यापारियों ने पुलिस को दी शिकायत में कहा है कि जिस भी विभाग की इसमें लापरवाही सामने आती है उसके खिलाफ मामला दर्ज किया जाए।

बता दें कि सोलन मालरोड पर रविवार शाम को दुकानों में भीषण आग लग गई थी, इससे भवन की निचली मंजिल में स्थित तीन दुकानों का सामान जल गया। इससे लाखों का नुकसान हो गया था। शहर में लोगों को परेशान करने के लिए महीने में 2 बार मॉकड्रिल तो की जाती है, लेकिन वह मुस्तैदी असल घटना में देखने को नहीं मिलती।

व्यापारियों का यह भी कहना है कि जब घटना घटी तो सूचना के बाद भी अग्निशमन विभाग के वाहन देरी से पहुंचे व तब तक लोगों ने बाल्टी से पानी फेंककर बुझाने के प्रयास किए। आग पर पहले काबू पाया जा सकता था, लेकिन समय पर मालरोड के दो हाईड्रेंट ही नहीं खुले जिससे पानी लाने में देरी हो गई। ऐसा इससे पहले भी कई बार हो चुका है जब आपात स्थिति में फायर हाईड्रेंट काम नहीं आते।

व्यापार मंडल के अध्यक्ष कुशल जेठी ने बताया कि यदि समय पर पानी मिल जाता तो आग से नुकसान को कम किया जा सकता था। विभागों की लापरवाही को लेकर सभी व्यापारियों ने इकट्ठे होकर सिटी चौकी में शिकायत की है और मांग की है कि जो भी विभाग दोषी है।

उस पर एफआईआर दर्ज कर कार्रवाई की जाए। अग्निशमन केंद्र प्रभारी राजा राम ने बताया कि अग्रिशमन विभाग को 5:05 मिनट पर पुलिस के किसी कर्मचारी ने फोन पर सूचना दी कि मालरोड पर दुकानों में आग लगी है। इसके तुरंत बाद 5 बजकर 6 मिनट पर स्टेशन से गाड़ियां निकल चुकी थी। जितना पानी उनके पास था उससे आग पर काबू पाने का प्रयास किया।

