पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

पुरस्कार:नौणी की शोधकर्ता डॉ. जागृति ने जीता प्रतिष्ठित राष्ट्रीय पुरस्कार

सोलनएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

डॉ. यशवंत सिंह परमार वानिकी विश्वविद्यालय नौणी की शोधकर्ता डॉ. जागृति ठाकुर को फर्टिलाइजर एसोसिएशन ऑफ इंडिया (एफएआई) गोल्डन जुबली अवाॅर्ड फॉर आउटस्टैंडिंग डॉक्टोरल रिसर्च इन फर्टिलाइजर यूसेज के लिए चुना गया है। इस पुरस्कार में एक लाख रुपए का नकद पुरस्कार, एक स्वर्ण पदक और प्रशस्ति पत्र शामिल है।

डॉ. जागृति ने नौणी विवि के मृदा विज्ञान एवं जल प्रबंधन विभाग से पीएचडी पूरी की है और वर्तमान में विश्वविद्यालय में सीनियर रिसर्च फैलो के रूप में कार्यरत हैं। अपनी पीएचडी की रिसर्च की दौरान, जागृति ने राज्य में क्लोनल रूटस्टॉक्स पर लगाए गए उच्च घनत्व वाले सेब के बागीचों के लिए कुशल सिंचाई और फर्टिगेशन सारिणी विकसित करने पर काम किया है। जागृति को 7 दिसंबर को नई दिल्ली में होने वाले फर्टिलाइजर एसोसिएशन ऑफ इंडिया के वार्षिक सेमिनार में इस पुरस्कार से नवाजा जाएगा। इस अवसर पर नौणी विवि के कुलपति डॉ. परविंदर कौशल ने जागृति और उनके पीएचडी गाइड डॉ. जेसी शर्मा को बधाई देते हुए कहा कि यह विवि के लिए गर्व का क्षण है क्योंकि यह शोधकर्ताओं द्वारा किए जा रहे गुणवत्ता कार्य को पहचान देता है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमुंबई हमले के मास्टरमाइंड को जेल; बिहार के शिक्षा मंत्री ढाई घंटे में फेल और बद्रीनाथ धाम के कपाट बंद - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें