परेशानी:सीनियर सेकंडरी स्कूल लानाचेता में 300 बच्चों को पढ़ाने के लिए मात्र 1 रेगुलर टीचर, छात्रों के भविष्य से खिलवाड़

हरिपुरधारएक घंटा पहले
लानाचेता स्कूल जहां पर स्टाफ की भारी कमी है।
  • स्कूल में टीचरों के 13 पदों में से 11 पद हैं खाली, पेरेंट्स बोले- सरकार जल्द भेजें रेगुलर अध्यापक

सिरमौर जिले के दूरदराज के ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में शिक्षकों की भारी कमी के चलते शिक्षा की गुणवत्ता के सरकारी दावों की पूरी तरह से हवा निकल रही है। एक तरफ सरकार व शिक्षा विभाग नई-नई योजनाओं को प्रदेश में संचालित कर रही है। दूसरी तरफ स्कूलों में स्टाफ न होने के चलते बच्चों के भविष्य खतरे में पड़ रहा है। जिले के दूरदराज क्षेत्र की ऐसी ही एक पाठशाला है राजकीय वरिष्ठ माध्यमिक विद्यालय लानाचेता।

इस पाठशाला में अध्यापकों के कुल 13 पद स्वीकृत हैं। हैरानी की बात यह है कि इस पाठशाला में अध्यापकों के 11 पद खाली पड़े है। इस पाठशाला में शिक्षा ग्रहण कर रहे करीब 300 बच्चों को पढ़ाने के लिए एकमात्र रेगुलर टीचर उपलब्ध है। हालांकि पाठशाला प्रबंधन कमेटी ने एसएमसी के तहत चार शिक्षकों को नियुक्त किया है, मगर उसके बावजूद बच्चे पढ़ाई से वंचित हो रहे है।

लानाचेता निवासी यशपाल, अशोक, वीरेंद्र , सुरेंद्र, अनिल, राजेन्द्र, चंद्रमोहन, मनोज ठाकुर, नरेंद्र व वेद प्रकाश आदि ग्रामीणों ने बताया कि विगत ऑनलाइन परीक्षाओं की उत्तर पुस्तिकाओं के मूल्यांकन में कई कठिनाइयां सामने आई थी।

बच्चों को बिना अध्यापकों के ऑनलाइन मेटेरियल नहीं मिला था। जिससे बच्चों की पढ़ाई काफी विपरीत असर पड़ा है। इनका कहना है कि वर्ष के 10 माह बीत चुके है, मगर बच्चों की पढ़ाई न के बराबर है। बच्चे बिना पढाई के कैसे बोर्ड की परीक्षाओं में परीक्षा देंगे।

सिर्फ एसएमसी अध्यापक ही चला रहे हैं स्कूल :

अभी हाल ही में सरकार ने मुख्याध्यापकों के पद भरे थे, जिसमें लानाचेता के लिए भी मुख्याध्यापक की नियुक्ति हुई थी, मगर उक्त मुख्याध्यापक ने इस विद्यालय में ज्वाॅइनिंग न करते हुए कहीं और ही सेटलमेंट कर दी। अविभावकों ने विद्यालय में अध्यापकों की कमी पर गंभीर चिंता व्यक्त की गई।

उल्लेखनीय है कि विद्यालय में स्वीकृत अध्यापकों के कुल 13 पदों में से अभी सिर्फ एसएमसी अध्यापक ही स्कूल चला रहे हैं। प्रधानाचार्य सहित अन्य अधिकांश महत्वपूर्ण विषयों के पद खाली चल रहे हैं। एसएमसी प्रबंधन कमेटी व अभिभावकों ने खाली पड़े अध्यापकों के पदों की शीघ्र कोई विकल्प या व्यवस्था की मांग की है ताकि विद्यालय खुलने पर विद्यार्थियों की पहले से ही करोना से बाधित पढ़ाई, लिखाई पर और अधिक बुरा असर न पड़े।

