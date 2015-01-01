पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

बैठक:प्रधानमंत्री आदर्श ग्राम योजना के तहत सिरमौर ने सबसे पहले तैयार की ग्राम विकास योजना

नाहन2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
नाहन. अधिकारीयों के साथ बैठक लेती एडीसी प्रियंका वर्मा ।

प्रधानमंत्री आदर्श ग्राम योजना की समीक्षा बैठक की अध्यक्षता करते हुए मंगलवार को यहाँ एडीसी प्रियंका वर्मा ने कहा कि इस योजना के तहत जिला सिरमौर ने सबसे पहले ग्राम विकास योजना तैयार की है और सर्वेक्षण कार्य पूरा करने में भी जिला अग्रणी है।

उन्होंने बैठक में मौजूद सम्बद्ध विभागों के अधिकारियों को ग्राम विकास योजना में चिन्हित कार्यों के आरम्भ होने व पूर्ण होने की अनुमानित तिथि एवं वास्तविक तिथि के बारे में जल्दी सूचित करने के निर्देश दिए ताकि इन्हे योजना के पोर्टल पर जिला स्तर पर डाला जा सके।

उन्होंने बताया कि प्रधानमंत्री आदर्श ग्राम योजना के तहत चयनित 14 गांव में विकास खण्ड सगडाह के 6 गांव जिसमें उंगर कांडो, जामु, चाड़ना (137), चाड़ना (197), भवाई व बांदल तथा विकास खण्ड शिलाई के 2 गांव मानल व बिन्दोली, विकास खण्ड राजगढ के नेई-नेटी व सेर मनोन, विकास खण्ड नाहन के गांव थाना-कसोगा, गदपेला, धार क्यारी व विकास खण्ड पच्छाद का गांव सोडा धयाडी शामिल है।

उन्होंने बताया कि इन गांव में सर्वेक्षण का कार्य पूरा हो चुका है। उन्होंने अधिकारियों को निर्देश देते हुए कहा कि वह अपने विभाग से संबंधित कार्यों को जल्दी पूरा करें ताकि इन गांव में सभी सुविधाएं उपलब्ध करवा कर इन्हे आदर्श गांव घोषित किया जा सके।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंस्टेशन पर संतरे बेचे, गाड़ी धोई, ऑर्केस्ट्रा में की-बोर्ड बजाया, फिर खड़ी की 400 करोड़ की कंपनी - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें