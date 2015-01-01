पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गुटबाजी:भाजपा को गुटबाजी से पार पाने की चुनौती तो कांग्रेस को महिला प्रत्याशी उतारने में मुश्किल

सोलन4 घंटे पहले
  • सोलन शहर में दाेनों पार्टियाें का नगर निगम पर कब्जा करना हुआ कठिन
  • 17 में से 9 वार्ड होंगे महिलाओं के लिए आरक्षित

(पवन ठाकुर) लंबे संघर्ष के बाद सोलन नगर निगम बना है और अब लोगों की नजर इस बात लग गई है कि आखिर सोलन की पहली नगर निगम पर किसका कब्जा होगा। इस समय के हालात देखे जाएं तो प्रदेश के दोनों ही प्रमुख राजनीतिक दल भाजपा और कांग्रेस अपने-अपने कारणों से सहज स्थिति में नहीं हैं।

भाजपा सोलन शहर में बुरी तरह गुटबाजी में फंसी है तो कांग्रेस के पास महिला आरक्षित वार्डों में प्रत्याशी का ही आकाल दिख रहा है। नगर निगम में 17वार्ड तय किए गए हैं तो इसमें से 9 वार्ड महिलाओं के लिए आरक्षित होंगे। 2015 में हुए नगर परिषद चुनाव में भाजपा समर्थित प्रत्याशी ज्यादातर वार्डों में कांग्रेस समर्थित प्रत्याशियों पर भारी पड़े थे।

तब15 में से 10 वार्डों में भाजपा समर्थित प्रत्याशी जीते और कांग्रेस को मात्र पांच वार्ड में ही जीत नसीब हुई। बाद में पांच में से भी एक और पार्षद भाजपा के खेमे में चली गईं। उनके निधन के बाद हुए उप चुनाव में यह सीट भाजपा समर्थित प्रत्याशी ने जीत ली। इस तरह नगर परिषद में भाजपा के 11सदस्य हो गए।

इतनी बढ़त के बावजूद अध्यक्ष पद के लिए पवन गुप्ता और देवेंद्र ठाकुर के बीच हुई उठा-पटक ने भाजपा समर्थित प्रत्याशियों को दो धड़ों में बांट दिया। तब से दोनों गुटों के बीच छत्तीस का आंकड़ा बना हुआ है। इतना ही नहीं पिछले दिनों भाजपा के मनोनीत पार्षदों ने तो अपनी ही पार्टी के अध्यक्ष के खिलाफ खुलकर मोर्चा खोल दिया था।

गुटबाजी सिर्फ नगर परिषद तक ही सीमित नहीं
गुटबाजी सिर्फ नगर परिषद तक ही सीमित नहीं है बल्कि संगठन के स्तर पर भी धड़े बने हुए हैं। खादी बोर्ड के चेयरमैन पुरूषोत्तम गुलेरिया और पिछले विधानसभा चुनाव में सोलन से भाजपा उम्मीदवार रहे डॉ.राजेश कश्यप एक मंच पर कम ही दिखाई देते हैं। पिछले दिनों भाजपा कार्यालय की जमीन मामले में भी यह दोनों गुट आमने-सामने दिखे।

इसी तरह युवा मोर्चा के पदाधिकारी को मंडल भाजपा की ओर से निष्कासित करने के समय में भी पार्टी के बड़े नेता पक्ष-विपक्ष में दिखे। बेशक इस समय प्रदेश में भाजपा सरकार है, लेकिन जिस तरह से इस समय सोलन में पार्टी में गुटबाजी हावी है उससे चुनाव की डगर आसान नहीं दिखती।

कांग्रेस के पास नहीं नगर निगम के लिए चर्चित चहेरे
कांग्रेस में भी गुटबाजी है। पार्टी के कई पुराने नेताओं की विधायक कर्नल धनीराम शांडिल से दाल नहीं गल रही है। शांडिल ने इन लोगों को पार्टी में खुड्‌डे लाइन लगा रखा है। शांडिल ने नई टीम तैयार कर उसे आगे किया है, लेकिन कुछ पुराने नेता उससे खुन्नस निकालने को तैयार बैठे हैं। वहीं भाजपा की गुटबाजी को किनारे कर दें तो फिलहाल इस समय कांग्रेस नगर निगम चुनाव में कहीं नहीं दिखती।

इसका सबसे बड़ा कारण यह भी कि भाजपा जहां अपने प्रत्याशियों के चेहरे को सामने ला रहे हैं वहीं कांग्रेस के पास तो अभी 9 वार्डों में एक-दो को छोड़कर महिलाओं के चर्चित चेहरे भी नहीं दिखते। अंतिम समय में सिर्फ चुनाव लड़ने के लिए किसी को खड़ा किया गया तो यह पार्टी के लिए सुखद नहीं रहने वाला। कांग्रेस संगठन को अभी से चुनाव को ध्यान में रखकर तैयारियों में जुटना होगा।

