अपराध:परवाणू में अज्ञात लोगों ने की युवकों से मारपीट, पुलिस ने मामला किया दर्ज

परवाणूएक घंटा पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

बुधवार देर शाम गए अपने कमरे टकसाल जा रहे दो युवकों से दो अज्ञात लोगों ने मारपीट की व एक युवक के सिर पर रोड़ मारी। युवक के साथी की शिकायत पर परवाणू पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज कर लिया है। जानकारी के अनुसार थाना परवाणू में बुधवार रात्रि अजय कुमार निवासी फंगवास मंडी ने मारपीट करने का मामला दर्ज करवाया है।

शिकायतकर्ता ने बताया की वह माइक्रोटेक फैक्ट्री सैक्टर-2 परवाणू में काम करता है देर शाम यह अपने दोस्त राजेश कुमार के साथ ड्यूटी करने के बाद अपने कमरे टकसाल पैदल जा रहे थे तो आयशर फैक्ट्री के पास दो व्यक्ति पैदल आ रहे थे और एक व्यक्ति ने राजेश के सिर पर रोड से मारी। मारपीट में राजेश को सिर व चेहरे पर चोटें आई हैं।

