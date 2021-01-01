पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चुनाव:ठियोग के जिप वार्डों में मदन, राजेश, प्रदीप जीते

ठियोगएक घंटा पहले
जिला परिषद सदस्य के लिए ठियोग के केलवी वार्ड से विजयी मदनलाल वर्मा। - Dainik Bhaskar
जिला परिषद सदस्य के लिए ठियोग के केलवी वार्ड से विजयी मदनलाल वर्मा।
  • ठियोग के 22 पंचायत समिति वार्डों के परिणाम भी हुए घोषित, माहुरी में महेंद्र की जीत

ठियोग विकासखंड में जिप के केलवी वार्ड में पंचायत समिति के पूर्व अध्यक्ष मदनलाल वर्मा ने कांग्रेस समर्थित आशा कंवर को 999 मतों के अंतर से हरा दिया। मुकाबले में खड़े सभी प्रत्याशियों की जमानत जब्त हो गई। देवरीघाट वार्ड में कांग्रेस समर्थित प्रत्याशी राजेश कंवर ने संदीप वर्मा को 1762 वोटों के बड़े अंतर से हराया। यहां भी विजेता के अतिरिक्त सभी 9 प्रत्याशियों को जमानत गंवानी पड़ी।

घोड़ना वार्ड में प्रदीप कुमार ने दिलीप सुमन को 376 मतों से हराया। इस वार्ड में कुल सात उम्मीदवार थे। प्रदीप कुमार को भाजपा समर्थित माना जाता है। ठियोग के 22 पंचायत समिति वार्डों के परिणाम भी घोषित हुए। वार्ड एक माहुरी में महेंद्र कालटा ने देवीसिंह को 251 मतों से , वार्ड 2 शिलारू में नीतीश श्याम ने पंकज वर्मा को 28 मतों से, वार्ड 3 कलिंडा मतियाना में शीला चन्देल ने 429 मतों से, वार्ड 4 केलवी में कमलेश ने सुरेंद्रा को 268 मतों से, वार्ड 5 धर्मपुर में कुलदीप ने यशवंत को 211 मतों से, वार्ड 6 बड़ोग में यशोदा ने सुनीता को 536 मतों से, वार्ड 7 महोग में सुरेश ने प्रकाश को 360 मतों से, वार्ड 8 सन्धु में इंदरसिंह ने राकेश को 232 मतों से, वार्ड 9 क्यार में रीना शर्मा ने 562 मतों से, वार्ड 10 जैस में अनिता हेटा ने अनुपमा को 130 मतों से, वार्ड 11 भराड़ा में योगेश दत्त ने नरेंद्र को 431 मतों से, वार्ड 12 देवरीघाट में ऊषा भोटका ने इंदु को 231 मतों से, वार्ड 13 मखडोल में बलविंदर ने सुरेंद्र को 280 मतों से, वार्ड 14 देहना में नरेश कुमार ने प्रेमलाल को 898 मतों के रिकॉर्ड अंतर से, वार्ड 15 धरेच में लायकराम ने केशवराम को 247 मतों से, वार्ड 16 टियाली में पूनम ने द्वारिका को 17 मतों से, वार्ड 17 बलग में रीता देवी ने कमला शर्मा को 265 मतों से, वार्ड 18 सैंज में गीता देवी ने कौशल्या को 237 मतों से, वार्ड 19 घूंड में नेहा ने द्रोपदा को 728 मतों से, वार्ड 20 देवठी में लेखराज ने प्रताप को 210 मतों से वार्ड 21 घोड़ना से दीक्षिता बरागटा ने नोवेशिका को 40 मतों से और वार्ड संख्या 22 में देवदत्त ने प्रकाश को 167 मतों के अंतर से हराया।

