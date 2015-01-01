पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:ड्राइविंग टेस्ट देने गया था, ट्रक ने कार को मारी टक्कर; युवक अभी भी कोमा में

ठियोग23 मिनट पहले
ठियोग छैला सड़क पर एक बेकाबू टेंपो ने बुधवार को तीन-चार कारों को टक्कर मार दी थी। हादसे में 24 साल का अरुण बुरी तरह से घायल हो गया था। शिमला के आईजीएमसी में अरुण जिंदगी के लिए लड़ाई लड़ रहा है, वे कोमा में है। दो अन्य लोगों को भी चोट आई था, जिनकी हालत खतरे से बाहर है।

हादसा उस समय हुआ जब ठियोग छैला बाईपास पर ड्राइविंग टेस्ट देने के लिए आए लोगों के कई वाहन खड़े थे। अरुण अपनी कार में था जबकि उसके साथ ओमप्रकाश व एक अन्य व्यक्ति बाहर खड़े थे।

ठियोग की और से उतराई में आया बेकाबू टेंपो मोड़ काटने के बजाय सीधे वहां खड़ी कारों से टकरा गया। कार में बैठे अरुण को काफी गंभीर चोटें आईं, जिसके बाद उसे आईजीएमसी शिमला रेफर किया गया अभी तक वे कोमा से बाहर नहीं आ पाया है। डीएसपी कुलविंद्र सिंह ने केस दर्ज किया गया है।

