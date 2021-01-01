पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

जानलेवा कदम:बिना पूछे उठा लाया रिंच, चाेरी का इल्जाम लगा ताे कुएं में कूदकर दे दी जान

बेंगाबादएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • बेंगाबाद थाना क्षेत्र के मानजोरी पंचायत अंतर्गत दुंदो गांव का मामला
  • युवक के परिजनों ने कहा- अपमानित होने के कारण उठा लिया जानलेवा कदम

बेंगाबाद थाना क्षेत्र के दुंदो गांव के एक 20 वर्षीय युवक ने मामूली सी बात को लेकर कुएं में कूदकर आत्महत्या कर ली। सबसे बड़ी बात ये है उसकी आत्महत्या का कारण एक रिंच बना। दरअसल आर्थिक रूप से कमजोर रितेश मजदूरी कर अपनी जीविका चलाता था। ग्रामीणों के मुताबिक वह एक निहायत शरीफ व ईमानदार लड़का था। इसी बीच जहां वह काम करता था वहां उसे कुछ देर के लिए एक रिंच की आवश्यकता पड़ी।

लिहाजा वह अपने पड़ोस के अमित के घर से रिंच लाकर अपना काम कर रहा था। इसमें उसकी गलती सिर्फ इतनी ही थी कि अमित के परिजनों को उसने इसकी जानकारी नहीं दी। इसके कारण अमित व उसके परिजनों ने न सिर्फ उससे रिंच छीन लिया, बल्कि रितेश पर चोरी का आरोप लगाकर उसे अपमानित किया। इसके जवाब में रितेश ने किसी को कुछ नहीं बोला और फूट-फूटकर रोता रहा। अपनी सरेआम बेइज्जती को वह बर्दाश्त नहीं कर सका। इसके बाद देखते ही देखते उसने घर से कुछ दूरी पर स्थित कुएं में कूदकर अपनी जान दे दी। घटना बेंगाबाद थाना क्षेत्र के मानजाेरी पंचायत के दुंदो गांव की है। मृतक रितेश कुमार दुंदो गांव निवासी मनोहर राम का 20 वर्षीय पुत्र था। एसआई पंकज दुबे सदल बल घटनास्थल पर पहुंचे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंफुटबॉल के फैन गांधी ने तीन क्लब बनाए थे, युद्ध भूमि से घायलों को भी निकाला, जानिए बापू से जुड़ीं और भी दिलचस्प बातें - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser