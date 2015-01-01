पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

घायल:रिवाल्वर का भय दिखाकर अपराधियों ने डाला डाका, गृहस्वामी को किया घायल

बेंगाबादएक दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • घटना बेंगाबाद थाना क्षेत्र के छोटकी खरगडीहा बाजार की

हथियारबंद अपराधियों ने गृहस्वामी को घायल कर रिवाल्वर के नोंक पर घर में रखे जेवर सहित नगदी लूट ली। घटना बेंगाबाद थाना क्षेत्र के छोटकी खरगडीहा बाजार की है। हालांकि रात्रि गश्ती कर रहे बेंगाबाद पुलिस को भनक मिलते ही घटना स्थल पर पहुंची लेकिन तब तक अपराधी फरार हो चुके थे। घटना की खबर मिलते ही थाना प्रभारी दीपक कुमार पूरे दल- बल के साथ पहुंच कर अपराधियों की खोजबीन की। लेकिन सभी अपराधी भाग खड़े हुए। एसपी अमित रेणु, एसडीपीओ अनिल कुमार सिंह, इंस्पेक्टर गुलाब सिंह घटना स्थल पर पहुंच कर मामले के अनुसंधान में जुटे हैं। इधर इस मामले में छोटकीखरगडीहा पंचायत के मुखिया महेंद्र प्रसाद वर्मा और बदवारा पंचायत के मुखिया प्रतिनिधि सचिन सिंह ने कहा कि अपराधियों पर पुलिस प्रशासन सख्त कार्रवाई कर दोषियों को सजा दिलाने का काम करे।

बता दें कि गरडीह निवासी मुकेश राय छोटकीखरगडीहा बाजार में घर बना कर हॉलसेलर राशन दुकान के साथ पूरे परिवार के साथ रहते हैं। हर दिन की तरह दुकान गुरुवार को बंद कर रात में सभी परिवार घर में सोये हुए थे। इसी बीच देर रात अपराधियों ने घटना को अंजाम दिया। इस संबंध में मुकेश राय की पत्नी गुड़िया देवी ने कहा कि गुरुवार बीती रात करीब 01 बजे के आसपास अपराधियों ने उनके घर के गेट पर दस्तक दी। उनके पति मुकेश राय उर्फ बच्चू राय को भनक लगी कि उनकी बाहर खडी गाड़ी को कहीं चोरी कर कोई ले जा रहा है। इसी से उन्होंने गेट खोला। जैसे ही गेट खोलना चाहा कि इसी दौरान घात लगाये अपराधियों ने मुकेश राय पर हमला बोल दिया। वहीं उनके हाथ में रॉड से मार कर घायल कर दिया। हालांकि घायल मुकेश राय ने भी जवाब में अपराधियों को 15 से 20 मिनट तक छक्के छुड़ा दिये। लेकिन अपराधी रिवाल्वर की नोंक कनपटी पर सटा दी। वहीं पीछे से अपराधियों ने माथे पर प्रहार कर दिया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदिल्ली में लोगों को सांस लेने में तकलीफ हो रही, पिछले साल की तुलना में 15% खराब हुई हवा - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था से जुड़ने का प्रस्ताव मिल सकता है। इस मौके को हाथ से ना जाने दे। इसके साथ अपने स्वयं के कार्यों के प्रति भी जागरूक रहें। और अपनी योजनाओं को गोपनीय तरीके से क्रियान्वि...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें