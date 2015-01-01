पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बैठक:पुष्टीकरण फॉर्म और साप्ताहिक क्विज को लेकर हुई विस्तृत चर्चा

बेंगाबाद7 घंटे पहले
बेंगाबाद प्रखंड संसाधन केंद्र में गुरुवार को राज्य प्रतिनिधि की ओर से डिजी साथ को लेकर समीक्षा बैठक की गयी। जिसमें शिक्षकों के द्वारा पुष्टीकरण फॉर्म और साप्ताहिक क्विज कांटेस्ट के बारे में एक-एक बिंदुओं पर विस्तृत चर्चा की गयी। उन्होंने 10 नवंबर तक 28 विद्यालयों के शिक्षकों द्वारा पुष्टीकरण फॉर्म नहीं भरे जाने पर स्पष्टीकण की मांग की है।

उन्होंने कहा कि राज्य स्तर की सबसे महत्वकांक्षी योजना डिजी-साथ है। इस वैश्विक महामारी के समय जब छात्र विद्यालय नहीं आ पा रहे हैं तो ऐसी स्थिति में राज्य स्तर से हर सोमवार से शुक्रवार कार्य दिवस ई-कंटेंट भेजी जाती है। और यह ई-कंटेंट राज्य स्तर से बनाये गये सीआरपी के 12 व्हाट्सएप्प ग्रुप में भेजा जाता है।

फिर सीआरपी संकुल के सभी प्रधान शिक्षकों के बनाये गए व्हाट्सएप्प ग्रुप में साझा करते हैं और फिर प्रधान शिक्षक उस ई-कंटेंट को सभी शिक्षकों एवं बच्चों के बनाये गये व्हाट्सएप्प ग्रुप में साझा करती है। साथ ही साथ कंटेंट भेजने के बाद सभी शिक्षकों को प्रत्येक दिन 10-15 बच्चों से बात करनी होती है। शिक्षकों को उसके अनुरूप पुष्टीकरण फॉर्म भरनी होती है। बताते चलें कि राज्य स्तर पर गहनता से शिक्षकों के द्वारा भरे जाने वाले पुष्टीकरण फॉर्म की जांच की जाती है और इसकी रिपोर्ट जिलों के साथ साझा भी की जाती है।

उन्होंने 29 वें सप्ताह के क्विज कांटेस्ट के बारे में समीक्षा की। कहा कि बेंगाबाद में 21,822 छात्र व्हाट्स एप्प ग्रुप से जुड़े हुए हैं और मात्र 7,451 छात्र साप्ताहिक क्विज में भाग लिये। उन्होंने इस विषय पर नाराजगी जाहिर की। उन्होंने डिजिटल फैसिलिटेशन रिमोट लर्निंग पर चर्चा की और विस्तृत रूप से बताया कि राज्य और पीरामल फाउंडेशन के सहयोग से सभी शिक्षकों को डिजिटल दक्ष किये जाने की योजना है। प्रत्येक मास्टर ट्रेनर 30 -35 शिक्षकों का पीएलसी गठन करेंगे और उन सभी शिक्षकों को डिजिटल-दक्ष बनाएंगे।

