3 करोड़ रुपए का नुकसान:लेवी नहीं मिला तो नक्सलियों ने बिरनी में पुल निर्माण कंपनी की मशीनों को फूंका

बिरनी2 घंटे पहले
बिरनी में नक्सलियों द्वारा फूंकी गई मिक्सचर मशीन।
  • मुंशी से नक्सलियों ने कहा- जब तक संगठन काे लेवी नहीं मिलेगी, तब तक काम शुरू मत करना

लंबे समय के बाद भाकपा माओवादियों ने एक बार फिर बिरनी में घटना को अंजाम देकर अपनी उपस्थिति दर्ज करा दी है। बिरनी थाना क्षेत्र के टोको धर्मपुर तांडो नदी में हो रहे पुल निर्माण में लगे जेसीबी मशीन, मिलर मशीन, तीन बाइक, पानी मशीन, तीन वाइब्रेटर मशीन समेत स्टाफ क्वार्टर में आग लगा दी। क्वार्टर में आठ हजार नगदी समेत कर्मियों का सारा सामान जल कर राख हो गया। वहीं मशीनों काे आग के हवाले कर कंपनी को करीब 3 करोड़ रुपए का नुकसान हुआ है।

नक्सलियों की की इस कार्रवाई से बिरनी के अलावा पूरे जिले में दहशत का माहाैल है। बिरनी थाना क्षेत्र में इससे पहले भी नक्सली घटनाएं हाे चुकी है। हालांकि यह इलाका नक्सलियों के प्रभाव वाले इलाके की श्रेणी में नहीं था। लेकिन इस बार अचानक नक्सलियों ने बड़ी कार्रवाई काे अंजाम देकर शासन-प्रशासन की नींद उड़ा दी है। साथ ही आम आवाम जाे नक्सलियों काे बिल्कुल भूल चुके थे, वह बिल्कुल ताजी हाे गई है।

विदित हाे कि शुक्रवार शाम 7 बजे के आसपास करीब 12 की संख्या में माओवादी तांडाे नदी पुल निर्माण स्थल पर पहुंचे और अपने आप को माओवादी बताकर 20 से 25 मिनट में इस घटना को अंजाम दिया। माओवादियों में एक वर्दी में था, बाकी सभी सिविल ड्रेस में थे। वर्दी वाले शख्स के पास हथियार था, जिसके बल पर मुंशी को कब्जे में लेकर कहा कि भागना नहीं वरना गोली मार देंगे। उसके बाद मुंशी की पिटाई की गई। पिटई के बाद मुंशी चुपचाप दुबका रहा।

इसके बाद नक्सलियों ने वहां माैजूद तमाम मशीनों काे एक-एक कर आग के हवाले किया और मुंशी काे धमकी देते हुए लौट गए कि अपने मालिक अथवा पुलिस काे तब तक नहीं बताएगा, जब तक मशीन पूरी तरह से जलकर राख नहीं हाे जाती है। इसके साथ ही मुंशी काे नक्सलियों ने स्पष्ट शब्दाें में कहा कि जब तक लेवी संगठन काे नहीं मिलेगा, तब तक दुबारा काम शुरू नहीं करना।

नक्सलियों की करतूत से 3 करोड़ की संपत्ति का हुआ नुकसान : मुंशी

मुंशी रोहित कुमार ने बताया कि बीते शाम 7 बजे 12 की संख्या में माओवादी आए और सबसे पहले उसका मोबाइल कब्जे में लेकर मशीन से डीजल निकालने को कहा। आनाकानी करने पर उसके साथ मारपीट करने लगे। इसी क्रम में सभी मशीनों के साथ क्वार्टर को भी आग के हवाले कर दिया। बताया कि घटना के वक्त कम्पनी के तीन कर्मचारी और 17 सेंट्रिंग के कर्मी मौजूद थे।

जलाए गए मशीनों में एक बाइक, एक जेसीबी, एक मिलर मशीन, तीन पानी मशीन, तीन भाईवेटर मशीन शामिल है। सभी माओवादी चितखारो की ओर से आए और वापस उसी की ओर चले गए। इस घटना में 3 करोड़ का नुकसान हुआ है। यह कार्य समृद्धि कंस्ट्रक्शन बाघमारा धनबाद द्वारा कराया जा रहा था। पुल निर्माण कार्य मार्च महीने से चालू हुआ था। माओवादियों ने नारा भी लगाया। ग्रामीणों ने बताया कि काफी दिनों से यह इलाका शांत था, लेकिन अब दहशत है।

घटना की जांच की जा रही है, जल्द ही खुलासा हो जाएगा : एसडीपीओ

इधर घटना की सूचना पाकर एसडीपीओ विनोद महतो, इंस्पेक्टर दिनेश सिंह समेत बिरनी पुलिस घटनास्थल पर पहुंची और मामले की जानकारी लिया। मुंशी राेहित से पुलिस ने लंबी पूछताछ की और जांच पड़ताल में जुट गई है। एसडीपीओ ने कहा कि नक्सलियों द्वारा पुल निर्माण में लगी वाहनाें काे आग के हवाले करने की बात सामने आ रही है। लेकिन जांच के बाद ही सब कुछ स्पष्ट हाे सकता है।

