दोस्त ही निकले हत्यारे:बहन पर रखता था गंदी नजर, इसलिए योजना बनाकर कर दी नाबालिग की हत्या; तीन गिरफ्तार

बोकारो6 मिनट पहले
गुफा में पत्थरों से ढंका गया नाबालिग का शव। तीन आरोपियों में एक नाबालिग भी शामिल है।
  • गुफा से बरामद किया गया नाबालिग का शव, पत्थर से कुचलकर की गई थी हत्या
  • मृतक चार बहनों में इकलौता भाई था, रविवार दोपहर खेलने की बात कह गया था बाहर

बेरमो के चंद्रपुरा थाना क्षेत्र के शारदा कॉलोनी में सोमवार को एक नाबालिग का शव बरामद किया गया। प्रथम दृष्टया पत्थर से कुचलकर नाबालिग की हत्या की गई है। पुलिस ने कार्रवाई कर शक के आधार पर मृतक के तीन दोस्तों को हिरासत में लिया और पूछताछ की। इस दौरान आरोपियों ने अपना जुर्म कबूल कर लिया। मुख्य आरोपी ने पुलिस को बताया कि नाबालिग उसकी बहन पर गंदी नजर रखता था, इसलिए योजना बनाकर रविवार की रात उसकी हत्या कर दी गई।

दोपहर खेलने गया, शाम तक नहीं लौटा
घोड़ानाला के किनारे बरामद नाबालिग के शव की पहचान 16 साल के गुरुचरण दिगार के रूप में की गई है। गुरुचरण चार बहनों में इकलौता भाई था और 9वीं क्लास का छात्र था। परिजन के अनुसार, गुरुचरण रविवार दोपहर खेलने की बात कह घर से गया था। लेकिन देर शाम तक वो वापस नहीं लौटा। इसके बाद परिजन और उसके कुछ साथियों ने उसे काफी ढूंढा लेकिन कोई जानकारी नहीं मिल पाई।

खोजबीन के दौरान परिजन को जानकारी मिली कि गुरुचरण को आखिरी बार उसके दोस्त 20 साल के राहुल कुमार हरि, 19 साल के सूरज बाउरी और एक नाबालिग लड़के के साथ देखा गया था। इसकी जानकारी परिजन ने पुलिस को दी। पुलिस ने तीनों लड़कों से पूछताछ की तो उन्होंने गुरुचरण दिगार की हत्या करने की बात स्वीकार कर ली। चंद्रपुरा थाना प्रभारी नूतन मोदी ने बताया कि शव को आरोपियों ने एक गुफा के अंदर डालकर पत्थर से ढंक दिया था।

