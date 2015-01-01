पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मतदान:बिहार के लाेगाें काे जंगल राज नहीं बल्कि विकास चाहिए : अन्नपूर्णा

चतरो29 मिनट पहले
देवरी के चतरो बजरंगबली मोड़ व परसाटांड़ पंचायत के पतालडीह गांव सहित कई गांव का दौरा कोडरमा संसद अनपूर्णा देवी ने शुक्रवार को किया। इस दौरान उन्होंने जनसंघी कार्यकर्ता टोड़ि नारायण सिंह के निधन को लेकर उनके घर गए व परिजनों से मिलकर सांत्वना दिए। इस दौरान कहा कि वे बिहार विधानसभा चुनाव के दौरान बिहार के कई विधान सभा का दौरा कर लाैटे हैं, बिहार में एनडीए की लहर चल रही है। यूपीए का सुपड़ा साफ हाे चुका है। प्रधानमंत्री मोदी के द्वारा चलाये जा रहे विभिन्न जनकल्याणकारी योजनाओं जैसे- सड़क व पुल पुलिया निर्माण, आयुष्मान भारत, उज्ज्वला योजना, प्रधानमंत्री आवास योजना आदि योजनाओं का विकास दिख रही है।

इसलिए बिहार में एक बार फिर विकास की ही सरकार बनेगी व विकास के पक्ष में सारे लाेगाें ने मतदान किया है। कहा कि बिहार के लाेगाें काे जंगल राज नहीं बल्कि विकास चाहिए। मौके पर जिला अध्यक्ष महादेव दुबे, रतन तिवारी, बीरेंद्र तिवारी, सुभाष शर्मा, बिजयनन्दन तिवारी, सत्यदेव तिवारी, टिंकू कुमार, सज्जन तिवारी, भरत सिंह, अजय हाज़रा आदि कई लोग मौजूद थे।

