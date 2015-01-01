पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बयान:निर्धारित समय पर पूरा करें एम्स और एयरपोर्ट निर्माण का कार्य : उपायुक्त

  • टीम भावना के साथ कार्य करते हुए योजनाओं को धरातल पर उतारें

जिले के नवनियुक्त उपायुक्त मंजूनाथ भजंतरी ने पदभार ग्रहण करते ही गुरुवार को जिले में चल रहे कार्यों में योजनाओं की समीक्षा को लेकर सभी विभागों के अधिकारियों के साथ बैठक कर सभी अधिकारियों को आपसी समन्वय के साथ पूर्ण पारदर्शिता के साथ सरकार द्वारा दी जा रही सुविधाओं का लाभ अंतिम व्यक्ति तक पहुंचाने का निर्देश दिया।

उपायुक्त मंजूनाथ भजंत्री ने देवीपुर में बन रहे एम्स एवं एयरपोर्ट निर्माण कार्य में हो रही देरी को लेकर संबंधित अधिकारियों को निर्देश देते हुए जिला स्तर से समस्याओं का निदान करते हुए जल्द से जल्द कार्यों को पूर्ण करने का निर्देश दिया ताकि समय पर कार्य को पूरा कर लोगों को इसका लाभ पहुंचाया जा सके।

उन्होंने कहा कि जिले के विकास के लिए हम सभी को एक टीम भावना से कार्य करते हुए उस पर खरा उतरने का प्रयास करने की आवश्यकता है। उन्होंने मनरेगा के तहत जिले में लंबित संविदा पर की जाने वाली नियुक्ति प्रक्रिया को भी जल्द से जल्द पूर्ण करने का निर्देश दिया।

ठंड के मौसम को देखते हुए उपायुक्त ने सभी अंचल अधिकारियों को आदिम जनजाति को प्राथमिकता देते हुए निर्धन, अपंग, असहाय, विधवाओं, भूमिहीन, निसहाय के बीच कंबल वितरण करने की बात कही ताकि ठंड से उन्हें राहत मिल सके उन्होंने अंचलाधिकारियों को निर्देश देते हुए कहा कि कंबल आपूर्तिकर्ता से कंबल प्राप्त करने के दौरान कंबलों की विशेषता गुणवत्ता आकार वजन की पूरी जांच कर सरकारी निर्देशों के अनुरूप योग्य लेने के लाभुकों के बीच कमरों का वितरण किया जाए।

कंबल वितरण में किसी प्रकार की गड़बड़ी ना हो एवं अनियमितता हो इसका पूरा ख्याल रखने का उन्होंने निर्देश दिया। बैठक में उप विकास आयुक्त संजय सिन्हा, जिला ग्रामीण निदेशक विकास अभिकरण नयनतारा केरकेट्टा, अपर समाहर्ता चंद्र भूषण प्रसाद सिंह, अनुमंडल पदाधिकारी दिनेश कुमार यादव सहित अन्य सभी विभागों के अधिकारी मौजूद थे।

देवघर के नए उपायुक्त ने लिया पदभार

देवघर के नव पदस्थापित उपायुक्त मंजूनाथ भजंतरी ने बुधवार देर रात को निवर्तमान उपायुक्त कमलेश्वर प्रसाद सिंह से पदभार ग्रहण किया। पदभार ग्रहण करने के पश्चात उन्होंने बताया कि वर्तमान में कोरोना की रोकथाम के लिए प्राथमिकता होगी। इसके साथ ही राज्य सरकार के द्वारा योजनाओं को धरातल पर उतारना, समाज के अंतिम व्यक्ति तक योजनाओं का लाभ पहुंचाना, एवं टीम भावना के साथ आम लोगों के लिए कार्य करना पहली प्राथमिकता होगी।

