पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

उपचुनाव:सियासी तापमान चरम पर, जुबानी हमले तेज, झामुमो जीता तो दुमका का विकास प्राथमिकता: सीएम

दुमका2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो
  • रघुवर ने कहा- गुंडों की पार्टी है झामुमो

दुमका और बेरमो उपचुनाव में महज चार दिन शेष रह गए हैं। इस बीच सत्ता पक्ष और विपक्ष में घमासान तेज हो गया है। एक-दूसरे पर जुबानी हमले किए जा रहे हैं। दुमका के भुरकुंडा गांव में मुख्यमंत्री हेमंत सोरेन ने कहा कि झामुमो प्रत्याशी को अगर जीत मिलती है तो दुमका का विकास प्राथमिकता हाेगी। जनता का जो रुझान मिल रहा है, उससे साफ है कि हमलोग दोनों सीट रिकॉर्ड मतों से जीत रहे हैं। हमारी सरकार पूरी तरह मजबूत है, लेकिन दोनों सीट जीत जाएंगे तो भाजपा इस राज्य में कभी सरकार बनाने के बारे में नहीं सोच पाएगी। उसका राजनीतिक रूप से सफाया हो जाएगा।

इधर, मसलिया में आयोजित जन चौपाल में पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री रघुवर दास ने कहा कि झामुमो गुंडों की पार्टी है। एक सीएम को ऐसी बातें करना क्या शोभा देता है। जनता सब देख रही है। मुख्यमंत्री ने चुनाव के समय जनता से 5 लाख नौजवानों को नौकरी और हर गरीब को 70 हजार देने का वादा किया था। उन वायदों को पूरा करने की बजाय आज मुख्यमंत्री लाठी-डंडे से पीटने की बात कर रहे हैं। सीएम के भाई और झामुमो प्रत्याशी भी चुनाव के बाद पीटने और भगाने का बयान जनता के बीच दे रहे हैं।

परिवारवाद पर भी भिड़े बाबूलाल व बसंत

शिबू साेरेन के पाेता-पाेती भी विधायक बनने की लाइन में

भाजपा विधायक दल के नेता बाबूलाल मरांडी ने कहा कि संथाल परगना में 7 आरक्षित सीटें हैं। हेमंत व बसंत की पत्नी के अलावा शिबू सोरेन के पोता-पोती भी लाइन में लगे हैं। इस बार जनता वंशवाद की स्थापित परंपरा को तोड़ डाले। ऐसा नहीं किया तो सभी सात सुरक्षित सीटों पर एक परिवार का कब्जा हो जाएगा। यह परिवार विकास की नहीं, पैसों की राजनीति करता है। बाबूलाल गुरुवार को सदर प्रखंड में चुनावी सभाएं कर रहे थे।

हमें क्या उखाड़ेंगे, हमारा नाभिनाल संथाल में गड़ा है

महागठबंधन के प्रत्याशी बसंत सोरेन ने कहा कि विपक्ष लगातार शिबू सोरेन परिवार पर निजी हमला कर रहा है और हमें संथाल परगना से उखाड़ फेंकने की बात कर रहा है। हम बता देना चाहते हैं कि उनकी औकात नहीं है कि हमें संथाल या झारखंड से खदेड़ सकें, क्योंकि हमारा यहां पर नाभिनाल गड़ा हुआ है। बसंत ने बाबूलाल का नाम लिए बगैर कहा कि अगर विपक्ष में हिम्मत है तो धनवार सीट छोड़कर चुनाव लड़े, हम उन्हें औकात बता देंगे।

इस उपचुनाव में जनता गोइठा में नहीं, बल्कि रोटी में घी डाले। भाजपा गोइठा है, जो पूरी तरह सूख गया है।
-हेमंत सोरेन, सीएम

जनता अपना कीमती वोट भाजपा प्रत्याशी के पक्ष में दें, ताकि दुमका की जनता और यहां की बहू बेटियां सुरक्षित रह सके।
-रघुवर दास, पूर्व सीएम

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें499 साल बाद गुरु-शनि खुद की राशियों में और शुक्र नीच राशि का, सन् 1521 में बना था ऐसा संयोग - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें