पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

दुमका उपचुनाव:सांवैधानिक पद पर बैठकर मुख्यमंत्री झूठ और अनर्गल बातें बोल रहे, महागठबंधन की तीनों पार्टियां जेल-बेल वाली: रघुवर

दुमका31 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
दुमका में जनता को संबोधित करते रघुवर दास। रघुवर दास ने कहा कि झामुमो जिस मोमेंटम झारखंड की खिल्ली उड़ा कर राजनीति करता रहा है उसी मोमेंटम झारखंड के तहत किए गए एमओयू से अब यहां की किशोरियों को नौकरी देकर अपनी पीठ थपथपा रहा है।
  • भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय उपाध्यक्ष सह पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री ने कहा- झामुमो के लिए आदिवासी-मूलवासी सिर्फ वोट बैंक

भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय उपाध्यक्ष और पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री रघुवर दास ने हेमंत सरकार पर हमलावर होते हुए कहा कि संवैधानिक पद पर बैठकर मुख्यमंत्री झूठा और अनर्गल बातें कह रहे हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि महागठबंधन की तीनों पार्टियां जेल-बेल वाली है। कांग्रेस, राजद और झामुमो का गठबंधन नहीं ठगबंधन है। सोरेन परिवार आदिवासियों का हक छीन रही है और वंशवाद की राजनीति के तहत इनके भविष्य के साथ खिलवाड़ कर रही है। कहा कि ये तीनों दल वंशवाद के पोषक हैं इसलिए इन्हें उखाड़ फेंकने की जरूरत है। पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री दुमका में पत्रकारों से बातचीत कर रहे थे।

10 महीने के शासनकाल में राज्य का विकास ठप
पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री रघुवर ने कहा कि 10 माह के शासन काल में राज्य का विकास ठप है। कहा कि मुख्यमंत्री को चुनौती देते हैं कि वह एक भी काम गिनाने की स्थिति में नहीं हैं। दुमका की जनता ने बड़ी उम्मीद से विधानसभा चुनाव में जीता कर सूबे का मुख्यमंत्री बनवाया था लेकिन उन्होंने यहां से इस्तीफा देकर यहां की जनता का तिरस्कार किया है। अब अपने अनुज के लिए किस मुंह से वोट मांगने जनता के बीच जा रहे हैं। कहा कि झामुमो ने आदिवासियों वह मूल वासियों को सिर्फ वोट बैंक समझा है और कुछ नहीं। झामुमो संथाल परगना के आदिवासी-मूलवासियों का विकास नहीं चाहता है। इसका एक और ताजा उदाहरण है कि दुमका में मेडिकल कॉलेज में छात्रों के नामांकन पर रोक लगाए जाने का मामला। रघुवर ने कहा कि सरकार की गलत मंशा की वजह से संथाल परगना के आदिवासी-मूलवासी के डॉक्टर बनने के सपना पर पानी फिर रहा है।

जब सीएम था तब 13 हजार करोड़ रुपए जमा कराए थे डीवीसी को
पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री रघुवर दास ने हेमंत सोरेन पर डीवीसी भुगतान मामले में झूठ बोलकर जनता के बीच भ्रम फैलाने का आरोप लगाते हुए कहा कि जब वे सीएम बने तो डीवीसी का पांच हजार करोड़ रुपए बकाया था। उन्होंने अपने कार्यकाल में सात हजार रुपए बकाया भुगतान के अलावा छह हजार रुपए उदय योजना के तहत राशि जमा कराई थी। इस बाबत उन्होंने जमा कराए राशियों का पूर्ण ब्यौरा सार्वजनिक करते हुए कहा कि मुख्यमंत्री हेमंत सोरेन को संवैधानिक पद पर बैठकर वोट की लालच में पड़कर इस तरह की झूठी बयानबाजी से बाज आना चाहिए।

रघुवर दास ने कहा कि झामुमो जिस मोमेंटम झारखंड की खिल्ली उड़ा कर राजनीति करता रहा है उसी मोमेंटम झारखंड के तहत किए गए एमओयू से अब यहां की किशोरियों को नौकरी देकर अपनी पीठ थपथपा रहा है। कहा कि उनके कार्यकाल में किशोर एक्सपोर्ट, ओरिएंट क्राफ्ट एवं अरविंद मिल्स के साथ एमओयू किया गया था। वर्तमान सरकार किशोर एक्सपोर्ट के माध्यम से 22 किशोरियों को रोजगार देने का काम की है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंहरियाणा में कांग्रेस विधायक के चचेरे भाई ने लड़की को गोली मारी, धर्म बदलवाना चाहता था - फरीदाबाद - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज किसी समाज सेवी संस्था अथवा किसी प्रिय मित्र की सहायता में समय व्यतीत होगा। धार्मिक तथा आध्यात्मिक कामों में भी आपकी रुचि रहेगी। युवा वर्ग अपनी मेहनत के अनुरूप शुभ परिणाम हासिल करेंगे। तथा ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें