मुख्यमंत्री की प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस:हेमंत सोरेन ने कहा- आदिवासियों की सरना कोड की मांग को लेकर मैं चिंतित हूं, स्थापना दिवस से पहले विशेष सत्र बुलाया जाएगा

दुमका17 मिनट पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
मुख्यमंत्री ने कहा कि इस विषय पर मैंने राज्यपाल से भी फोन पर बात की और बहुत जल्द आज-कल में राज्यपाल के पास विशेष सत्र आहूत करने का प्रस्ताव भेज दूंगा। -फाइल फोटो।
  • मुख्यमंत्री ने कहा- विशेष सत्र में सरना कोड का प्रस्ताव पारित कर केंद्र सरकार को भेजा जाएगा
  • पूर्व सीएम रघुवर दास पर साधा निशाना, कहा- वे जो बोलते हैं, उस बोल के पीछे कई भाव होते हैं

मुख्यमंत्री हेमंत सोरेन ने दुमका में शुक्रवार को प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस करते हुए कहा कि आदिवासियों की ओर से सरना कोड की मांग को लेकर वे चिंतित हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि राज्य स्थापना दिवस से पहले विधानसभा का विशेष सत्र बुलाया जाएगा, जिसमें सरना कोड का प्रस्ताव पारित कर इसे केंद्र सरकार को भेजा जाएगा। उन्होंने कहा कि विशेष सत्र को लेकर उन्होंने राज्यपाल द्रौपदी मुर्मू से भी बात की है। आज कल में वे विशेष सत्र बुलाने के लिए राज्यपाल को प्रस्ताव भेजेंगे।

मुख्यमंत्री ने कहा कि राज्य में सरना कोड को लेकर विषय मेरे सामने रखा गया है। बताना चाहता हूं कि आगामी जनगणना होनी है और उसमें विभिन्न वर्गों के लोगों के लिए कॉलम बनाए गए हैं। मगर इस देश के आदिवासियों के लिए कोई कॉलम नहीं है। पूर्व में विभिन्न आजादी के बाद से जनगणना में आदिवासियों को अलग स्थान दिया जाता है। आज धीरे-धीरे इसे समाप्त कर दिया गया। यहां के आदिवासी चिंतित हैं। जनगणना में वो अपने आप को किस स्थान पर दर्शाएंगे। ये चिंता का विषय है। यहां हमारे सामाजिक संगठनों ने और विभिन्न कॉलेज के छात्रों ने सरना कोड़ को लेकर जनगणना में अलग से इन्हें स्थान मिले इसे लेकर बात रखी है।

मुख्यमंत्री ने कहा कि इस विषय पर मैंने राज्यपाल से भी फोन पर बात की और बहुत जल्द आज-कल में राज्यपाल के पास विशेष सत्र आहूत करने का प्रस्ताव भेज दूंगा। हमने निर्णय लिया है कि स्थापना दिवस के पहले विशेष सत्र आहूत कर इस विषय का प्रस्ताव को भारत सरकार को भेजा जाए ताकि आने वाले समय में जब जनगणना हो तो आदिवासी समूह को भी और सभी की तरह जगह मिल पाए।

हेमंत सोरेन ने पूर्व सीएम रघुवर दास पर भी साधा निशाना
प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस के दौरान हेमंत सोरेन ने पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री रघुवर दास पर भी निशाना साधा। उन्होंने कहा कि रघुवर दास जो बोलते हैं, उस बोल के पीछे कई भाव होते हैं। इस तरीके की बातें और इस तरीके का आचरण अगर आपको देखने को मिलेगा तो भाजपा नेताओं में देखने को मिलेगा। उन्होंने पहले भी कुछ कहा था और मैंने स्लिप ऑफ टंग मानकर अनसुना कर दिया। रघुवर दास ने अपने बयान के माध्यम से यह मान लिया है कि उनका बोलचाल और उनका जो आचरण है, वे वैसे ही है। मुझे बहुत कुछ कहना नहीं है।

हेमंत सोरेन ने कहा कि मैं मानता हूं कि भाजपा अपने खेमे में ऐसे गणमान्य को रखती है जिनके कई रूप होते हैं। एक छुरा भोंकता है तो दूसरा दवा करता और तीसरा सहानुभूति देता है। इनकी टोली के बारे में धीरे-धीरे पूरे देश ने जान लिया है। परिणाम धीरे-धीरे सामने आएगा। लोकतंत्र की लड़ाई में ये नहीं पार पाते हैं तो धनबल की लड़ाई करते हैं।

