चुनाव प्रचार:हेमंत सोरेन ने कहा- हमारे पास 50 विधायक हैं, दो सीटों से सरकार पर कोई असर नहीं होगा

दुमकाएक मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
चुनावी सभा को संबोधित करते मुख्यमंत्री हेमंत सोरेन। मुख्यमंत्री ने केंद्र सरकार पर हमलावर होते हुए कहा कि हम अच्छा काम कर रहे हैं तो हमारी गति रोकने के लिए केंद्र सरकार हमारे बैंक खाता से सीधे पैसा निकालकर अपने खाते में लेकर जा रही है।
  • हम इन भाजपाइयों को और जोर से लाठी-डंडे से खदेड़ देंगे: मुख्यमंत्री

मुख्यमंत्री हेमंत सोरेन ने मंगलवार को दुमका शहर और आसपास के इलाकों में कई चुनावी सभा को संबोधित किया। शहर से 3 किलोमीटर दूर स्थित लखीकुंडी में चुनावी सभा को संबोधित करते हुए मुख्यमंत्री ने कहा की दुमका और बेरमो विधानसभा सीट के जीत हार से हमारी सरकार के सेहत को कोई असर नहीं पड़ेगा। लेकिन, आपके निर्णय से सरकार को और मजबूती मिलेगी। आपके निर्णय से इन भाजपाइयों को और जोर से लाठी-डंडे से खदेड़ देंगे।

मुख्यमंत्री ने कहा की तीन नवंबर को चुनाव होना है। आपके पास चुनाव के रूप में लोकतंत्र का ऐसा हथियार है आपका एक वोट ऐसा हथियार है जिससे जीत, हार होगी। आप इस बार इनको सिखाइये, समझाइए कि अब यहां भाजपाइयों का नहीं चलेगा अब यहां झारखंडियों का, आदिवासियों, दलितों, गरीब पिछड़ों और अल्पसंख्यकों का चलेगा।

हेमंत सोरेन की सभा में मौजूद भीड़।
हेमंत सोरेन की सभा में मौजूद भीड़।

केंद्र सरकार पर भी हमलावर हुए मुख्यमंत्री
मुख्यमंत्री ने केंद्र सरकार पर हमलावर होते हुए कहा कि हम अच्छा काम कर रहे हैं तो हमारी गति रोकने के लिए केंद्र सरकार हमारे बैंक खाता से सीधे पैसा निकालकर अपने खाते में लेकर जा रही है। इसलिए हमें कई जगह लड़ाई लड़नी है। राजनीतिक लड़ाई भी लड़नी है और आंदोलन भी करना है। हमने बड़ी मुश्किल से इन बीस सालों में पूर्ण बहुमत की सरकार बनाई है।

उन्होंने कहा कि तीन नवंबर को चुनाव होना है याद रखिए कोई घर पर न रहे। एक नंबर बटन झारखण्ड की आन बान शान है। एक नंबर बटन दबाकर लखीकुंडी बूथ को नंबर वन बनाइये। वोट से भी और जीत के अंतर से भी इस बार लखीकुंडी को पूरे विधानसभा में नंबर वन बनाइये।

