पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

दुमका विधानसभा उपचुनाव:मुख्यमंत्री ने दुमका का विकास किया होता तो उन्हें अपने मंत्रिमंडल के साथ वोट के लिए दर-दर घूमना नहीं पड़ता: दीपक प्रकाश

दुमका27 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
दीपक प्रकाश ने कहा कि हेमंत सोरेन सरकार दुमका और बेरमो दोनों सीट हार रही है इसलिए वे अनाप-शनाप बयानबाजी कर रहे हैं। प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के खिलाफ भी अपशब्द भाषा का इस्तेमाल कर रहे हैं जिसे जनता देख रही है और आगामी 3 नवंबर को इसका जवाब वोट के रूप में देगी।
  • झामुमो के पक्ष में काम करने वाले अधिकारी चेत जाएं, भाजपा सरकार बनने पर ऐसे अधिकारी को काला पानी की सजा दी जाएगी

भाजपा के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष दीपक प्रकाश ने कहा कि मुख्यमंत्री हेमंत सोरेन अपने 10 महीने के कार्यकाल में दुमका सहित झारखंड का विकास किया होता तो आज उनका पूरा मंत्रिमंडल दुमका में वोट के लिए दर-दर घूम नहीं रहा होता। जनता उन्हें खुद वोट देती। दुमका में शुक्रवार को एक निजी होटल में पत्रकारों से बातचीत में दीपक प्रकाश में हेमंत सोरेन सरकार पर 1 सेंटीमीटर सड़क तक नहीं बनाने का आरोप लगाते हुए कहा कि झारखंड देश का पहला राज्य है जिसने अपने बजट का 20 फीसदी भी राशि 10 महीने में खर्च नहीं किया है।

केंद्र की योजनाएं भी जमीन पर नहीं उतर रही है। एफसीआई के गोदाम अनाज से भरे पड़े हैं लेकिन गरीबों तक वह नहीं पहुंच रहा है। वहीं दूसरी तरफ मुख्यमंत्री राज्य में बलात्कार की घटनाएं होने पर कहते हैं कि कोरोना काल में ऐसी घटनाएं हो जाती है।

दीपक प्रकाश ने कहा कि हेमंत सोरेन सरकार दुमका और बेरमो दोनों सीट हार रही है इसलिए वे अनाप-शनाप बयानबाजी कर रहे हैं। प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के खिलाफ भी अपशब्द भाषा का इस्तेमाल कर रहे हैं जिसे जनता देख रही है और आगामी 3 नवंबर को इसका जवाब वोट के रूप में देगी। दीपक प्रकाश ने कहा कि प्रधानमंत्री के खिलाफ अपशब्द भाषा का इस्तेमाल करने को लेकर भाजपा पूरे राज्य में आंदोलन प्रारंभ करेगी । उन्होंने कहा कि दोनों जगह में सीट हारते देखकर मुख्यमंत्री हिंसा की बात करने लगे हैं संविधान की शपथ लेने वाले मुख्यमंत्री अगर हिंसा की बात करेंगे तो आप समझ जाइए कि उनकी जमीन खिसक चुकी है।

हेमंत सरकार पर आदिवासी विरोधी होने का लगाया आरोप
दीपक प्रकाश ने हेमंत सोरेन सरकार पर आदिवासी विरोधी होने का आरोप लगाते हुए कहा कि भाजपा नेता बाबूलाल मरांडी को नेता प्रतिपक्ष नहीं बनाया जा रहा। पश्चिमी सिंहभूम में 9 आदिवासियों की नरसंहार होता है और मुख्यमंत्री चुप रहते हैं। हमारी सरकार ने मांझी हराम गुड एक पौराणिक आदि को हर महीने मानदेय देने का योजना शुरू की थी जिसे हेमंत सोरेन सरकार ने बंद कर दिया। यह सब मामले मुख्यमंत्री हेमंत सोरेन को आदिवासी विरोधी बताता है। सरना कोड मामले में दीपक प्रकाश ने कहा कि सरना समाज हमारे लिए आस्था के प्रतीक हैं।

दीपक प्रकाश ने दुमका की जनता से आगामी 3 नवंबर को भाजपा प्रत्याशी डॉक्टर लुइस मरांडी के पक्ष में वोट करने की अपील करते हुए कहा कि एक तरफ कॉलेज के प्रोफेसर हैं तो दूसरी तरफ कॉलेज में एडमिशन के लायक भी नहीं रहने वाला झामुमो का उम्मीदवार है। दीपक प्रकाश ने दुमका उपचुनाव में डीडीसी और एक डीएसपी की के झामुमो के पक्ष में काम करने का आरोप लगाते हुए चेतावनी दिया कि ऐसे अधिकारी अपने कृत्य से बाज आएं वरना भाजपा की सरकार अगले दो-तीन महीने के अंदर ही बनने जा रही है जिसमें उनके खिलाफ काले पानी की सजा दी जाएगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंरोज 15 हजार से ज्यादा टूरिस्ट पहुंचे, अमेरिका के स्टेच्यू ऑफ लिबर्टी से 50% ज्यादा - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें