दुमका विधानसभा उपचुनाव:झारखंड कांग्रेस के कार्यकारी अध्यक्ष राजेश ठाकुर के बिगड़े बोल, कहा- निशिकांत दुबे ने सीबीआई व इंडी को बना रखा है रखैल

दुमका29 मिनट पहले
प्रेसवार्ता में मौजूद बाएं से बन्ना गुप्ता, सुबोधकांत सहाय और राजेश ठाकुर। दुमका मेडिकल कॉलेज में नामांकन पर रोक के मामले में मंत्री बन्ना गुप्ता ने कहा कि केंद्र सरकार सूबे के साथ सौतेला व्यवहार कर रही है।
  • पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री सुबोधकांत सहाय ने कहा- राज्य का खजाना खाली, रघुवर दास की सरकार खजाना चट कर गई थी: सुबोधकांत

कांग्रेस के कार्यकारी अध्यक्ष राजेश ठाकुर ने भाजपा के सांसद निशिकांत दुबे पर प्रहार करते हुए कहा कि लगता है कि वे सीबीआई और इंडी को रखैल बनाकर रखे हुए हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि हल्की बातें कर भ्रम फैलाना उनकी आदत है। भ्रष्टाचार के मुद्दे पर बार-बार जांच कराने की धमकी देने के बजाए उन्हें जांच करवा ही लेनी चाहिए। वे कहते हैं कि राज्य के 200 आईएएस भ्रष्ट हैं तो उन्हें यह भी बताना चाहिए कि आखिर किसके शासनकाल में इन लोगों ने अवैध कमाई की है। झारखंड की भाजपाइयों की सत्ता चली गई है लेकिन ठसक जाना अभी बाकी है। ये बातें राजेश ठाकुर ने शुक्रवार को पत्रकारों से बातचीत में कही।

प्रेसवार्ता के दौरान मौजूद पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री सुबोधकांत सहाय ने कहा कि हेमंत सरकार सीमित संसाधनों में बेहतर काम कर रही है। विधानसभा चुनाव के बाद जब महागठबंधन की सरकार राज्य में बनीं तो राज्य का खजाना खाली मिला है। रघुवर दास की सरकार खजाना चट कर गई थी। इसके तुरंत बाद कोविड-19 का संक्रमण शुरू हो गया। इस प्रतिकूल हालात में भी हेमंत सरकार ने पूरे धैर्य के साथ प्रवासी मजदूरों को उनके घर तक पहुंचाने की मुकम्मल व्यवस्था की। पेट भरने के लिए राशन व खाना का इंतजाम किया।

सुबोध ने भाजपा पर हमला करते हुए कहा कि केंद्र की सरकार राज्य के साथ सौतेला व्यवहार कर रही है। कहा कि बिहार चुनाव में एनडीए का सुपड़ा साफ होने जा रहा है। यह संकेत है कि देश का मूड बदल रहा है। दुमका और बेरमो सीट पर महागठबंधन के प्रत्याशियों की जीत का दावा करते हुए कहा कि अब जुमलों पर कोई भरोसा करने वाला नहीं है।

पूर्व की सरकार में सूबे में स्वास्थ्य सेवाएं थी बदहाल: बन्ना गुप्ता
मौके पर मौजूद स्वास्थ्य मंत्री बन्ना गुप्ता ने पूर्ववर्ती सरकार पर हमला करते हुए कि पूर्व से ही सूबे की स्वास्थ्य सेवाएं बदहाल थी। उसे पटरी पर लाने की पहल हो रही है। कहा कि स्वास्थ्य महकमा में गड़बड़ी करने वालों पर सीधी कार्रवाई होगी। कहा कि आने वाले दिनों में राज्य की लचर आधारभूत संरचना को नए सिरे से दुरूस्त करने की पहल की जाएगी। इस सवाल पर कि कोविड-19 के इलाज में वेंटिलेटर जरूरी है या नहीं के जवाब में उन्होंने कहा कि जरूरी तो है लेकिन राज्य में वेंटिलेटर पर मरीजों की आने की स्थिति ही पैदा नहीं हो सरकार इस पर केंद्रित है। कहा कि राज्य में कोविड से मृत्यु दर मात्र 0.85 फीसद है जबकि यह आंकड़ा देश में अब भी 1.60 फीसद है।

मंत्री ने कहा कि आइसीएमआर के मापदंडों के मुताबिक न राज्य में चिकित्सक हैं और न ही पारा मेडिकल स्टॉफ है। दुमका मेडिकल कॉलेज में नामांकन पर रोक के मामले में मंत्री ने कहा कि केंद्र सरकार सूबे के साथ सौतेला व्यवहार कर रही है।

