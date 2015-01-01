पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बयान:सूबे की पुलिसिंग में है सुधार की जरूरत, वसूली करने वाले पुलिसकर्मी गिरफ्तार होंगे: डीजीपी

दुमका4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पूजा-पाठ के लिए नहीं रखते अवैध हथियार, राज्य मंे अपराधियों को किसी भी स्थिति में बख्शा नहीं जाएगा

राज्य के डीजीपी एमवी राव ने कहा कि सूबे में पुलिसिंग में सुधार की आवश्यकता है। अवैध वसूली करने वाले पुलिसकर्मियों को गिरफ्तार किया जायेगा। पुलिस अपनी कार्यशैली में बदलाव लाए एवं बेहतर नागरिक सुविधा को बहाल करे। पुलिस अपराधियों से सख्ती से निपटे। अवैध हथियार लेकर घूमने वाले पूजा-पाठ के लिए नहीं घूमते है उन्हें मार गिराया जाएगा।

राज्य में अपराधियों को किसी भी स्थिति में बख्शा नहीं जायेगा। गुरुवार को उपराजधानी दुमका में संताल परगना क्षेत्र में हाल के दिनों में बढ़ते अपराध, हत्या और बढती नक्सल गतिविधियों को लेकर डीजीपी समीक्षा बैठक के बाद पत्रकारों से बातचीत में उपरोक्त बातें कहीं। इसके पूर्व डीजीपी ने समीक्षा बैठक की जिसमेें विगत छह महीने संताल परगना में हुए पुलिसिया कार्रवाई के बारे में लेकर थी।

बैठक में संताल परगना प्रक्षेत्र के डीआईजी सुदर्शन मंडल, एसपी अंबर लकड़ा, समेत एसएसबी के वरीय अधिकारी व डीएसपी स्तर के पुलिस पदाधिकारी उपस्थित थे। बैठक में डीजीपी ने इस दौरान हुई घटित घटनाओं की जानकारी ली एवं उसपर क्या कार्रवाई हुई,इससे अवगत हुए।

साथ ही उन्होंनें पुलिस के कल्याण को लेकर जानकारी ,पुलिस की डयूटी एवं टेªनिंग एवं पुलिसकर्मियों को होने वाली असुविधाओं के बारे में अधिकारियों से चर्चा किया। बैठक के उपरांत डीजीपी ने पत्रकारों से बातचीत में कहा कि पूरे राज्य में पुलिसिंग में सुधार की आवश्यकता है। कहीं कोई छिनाछपटी या किसी तरह का अपराध न हो इसकी मुक्कमल व्यवस्था पुलिस विभाग करें। अवैध वसूली पर उन्होंनें कहा कि इस कार्य में लिप्त पुलिसकर्मियों को गिरफतार किया जायेगा।

बालू एवं पत्थर खदानों से होने वाली अवैध माईनिंग पर पूछे जाने पर डीजीपी ने कहा कि यह काम माईनिंग व फारेस्ट विभाग का है। पुलिस की भूमिका सिर्फ सहयोग करने की है अगर संबधित विभाग को लगे कि कहीं पुलिस को साथ में लेकर कानूनी कार्रवाई या जब्ती में जाना है तो पुलिस उनकी सहायता करेगी। संबधित विभाग अपनी जिम्मेवारी को समझें। संताल परगना में अवैध ढंग से बालू का व्यापार करने पर कहा कि यह काम पुलिस का नहीं है। मैने भी कई जगह बालू जमा देखा।

लेकिन यह वैध है या अवैध है यह पुलिस कैसे पता कर सकती है। माईनिंग विभाग तय करें कि कौन सा बालू वैध है और कौन अवैध। उन्होंनें कहा कि पूरे राज्य में नक्सलियों के खात्मे के लिए अलग से योजना बनाकर इसकी रूपरेखा तैयार की जा रही है। यह तय किया जायेगा कि बचे नक्सलियों का खात्मा हो। झामुमो की महासचिव व जामा की विधायिका सीता सोरेन द्वारा लगातार संताल परगना में पुलिस के कार्यशैली पर उंगली उठाये जाने के सवाल पर डीजीपी ने कहा कि पुलिस को राजनीति से मतलब नहीं है।

कौन क्या कह रहा है इससे मतलब नहीं है। पुलिस बेहतर कानून व्यवस्था व अपराध नियंत्रण पर काम करें। जिससे आम नागरिक को बेहतर सुविधा मिल सके। अगर कहीं कोई कमी है तो पुलिस अपनी कार्यशैली में बदलाव करेगी। उन्होंनें कहा कि अवैध शराब सहित अन्य गलत काम करने वालों के खिलाफ पुलिस सख्ती से निपटेगी। उन्होनें अवैध हथियार लेकर घूमने वाले को चेतावनी देते हुए कहा कि ऐसे लोग सावधान रहें पुलिस उन्हें कानून हाथ में लेने की इजाजत नहीं देगी। या तो उन्हें मार गिराया जायेगा या गिरफतार कर लिया जायेगा।

