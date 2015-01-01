पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आरोप:ऑडियो क्लिप की एनआईए जांच की अनुशंसा से क्यों भाग रही है सरकार : भाजपा

दुमका4 घंटे पहले
भाजपा के प्रदेश प्रवक्ता प्रतुल शाहदेव ने बसंत सोरेन की उस बयान पर प्रतिक्रिया व्यक्त की जिसमें बसंत सोरेन ने ऑडियो क्लिप की किसी भी एजेंसी से जांच कराने की बात कही थी। प्रतुल शाहदेव ने कहा कि राज्य के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री बाबूलाल मरांडी ने उस ऑडियो क्लिप को सामने लाते हुए इसकी एनआईए जांच कराने की मांग की थी।

अब बसंत सोरेन भी यही मांग कर रहे हैं। तो यहां हास्यास्पद स्थिति उत्पन्न हो जाती है।आखिर सरकार में उनके बड़े भाई ही मुख्यमंत्री हैं। तो राज्य सरकार को अविलंब इस पूरे मामले की एनआईए जांच की अनुशंसा करनी चाहिए। यहां बता दें कि दुमका जिले के शिकारीपाड़ा प्रखंड के हिस्ट्रीशीटर मुन्ना राय द्वारा विधायक के नाम पर 40 लाख रंगदारी मांगे जाने का ऑडियो क्लिप वायरल हुआ है।

जिस तरीके से दुमका इलाके में व्यवसायियों और जनता को फिरौती की धमकी आ रही है यह प्रदेश की चौपट हो गई विधि व्यवस्था को दिखाता है। इस मामले की भी राज्य सरकार झारखंड पुलिस से लीपापोती कराने में जुट गई है।प्रतुल ने कहा की अगर राज्य सरकार एनआईए जांच की अनुशंसा नहीं करती है तो यह पूरा मामला संदेहास्पद हो जाएगा और ऐसा प्रतीत होगा कि राज्य सरकार किसी बड़े षड्यंत्र को छिपाने की कोशिश कर रही है। इसके पूर्व भी मुख्यमंत्री के विधानसभा प्रतिनिधि के द्वारा ठेके को मैनेज करने की ऑडियो क्लिप सामने आई थी।

सरकार ने उस पर भी कोई जांच नहीं कराई थी। ज़ाहिर है सरकार छिपाने में लगी है।प्रतुल ने कहा कि मुख्यमंत्री को अविलंब इस पूरे मामले की एनआईए जांच की अनुशंसा करनी चाहिए। आखिर एक अपराधी ने फिरौती मांगने के लिए एक विधायक के नाम का प्रयोग किया है जो उनके छोटे भाई भी हैं। इस मामले की सच्चाई की तह तक जाने के लिए एनआईए की जांच अति आवश्यक है।

