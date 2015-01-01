पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:अजय हत्याकांड- चोरी की गई स्कॉर्पियो फुलजोरी से हुई बरामद

गांडेय2 घंटे पहले
  • स्कॉर्पियो मालिक ने कहा- जमुई से खरगडीहा के लिए भाड़ा पर भेजी थी

अजय राम हत्याकांड मामला परत दर परत खुल रहा है। इस मामले में नव पदस्थापित थाना प्रभारी श्रीकांत ओझा, इंस्पेक्टर गुलाब सिंह और डीएसपी अनिल सिंह ने मामले को गंभीरता से लेते हुए अपराधी की गिरेबान तक पहुंचने के लिए मधुपुर और जमुई जिले से भी संदेह की निशानी पर कई लोगों को हिरासत में लेकर पूछताछ कर रही है। हालांकि चोरी की गई स्कॉर्पियो शनिवार को गांडेय थाना क्षेत्र के फुलजोरी हॉल्ट के समीप सुनसान जगह पर थी पुलिस ने उसे बरामद किया है। स्कॉर्पियो के मालिक कृष्णदेव सिंह का कहना है कि जमुई से छोटकी खरगडीहा के लिए भाड़ा पर उसका स्काॅर्पियो लाया गया था।

चालक अजय राम की उनलोगों से 8:30 बजे रात तक बीते सोमवार को बातचीत हुई थी। लेकिन उन लोगों को यह पता नहीं था कि स्कॉर्पियो भाड़ा पर जो बुकिंग किया गया है वह उनके क्षेत्र के ही अपराधी किस्म के लोग हैं। हालांकि हत्या की जानकारी मिलने के बाद बेंगाबाद पुलिस को बताया और पुलिस लोकेशन ट्रेस के आधार पर अपराधियों के गिरेबान तक पहुंचने में हद तक सफल हो रही है। उन्हें पूर्ण विश्वास है कि उनका चालक अजय राम की हत्या वाहन चोरी करने की नीयत से की गई है। हालांकि इस मामले में अब तक बेंगाबाद पुलिस पुष्टि नहीं की है और न ही आरोपियों का नाम उद्भेदन हो पाया है। सोमवार की देर रात को हत्यारों ने स्कार्पियो चालक अजय राम की हत्या कर बेंगाबाद-महेशमुंडा मुख्य मार्ग स्थित पतरोडीह पुल के समीप शव को फेंक दिया था।

