पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

गिरफ्तार:विवाहिता काे जलाकर मारने के अाराेप में पति गिरफ्तार

गांडेय2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • गांडेय प्रखंड के मौराटांड निवासी बालेश्वर टुडू का तीन साल पहले सुनीता किस्कु के साथ विवाह हुआ था

गांडेय प्रखंड के मौराटांड में एक विवाहिता की संदेहास्पद स्थिति में जलकर मौत हो गई। घटना को लेकर विवाहिता के परिजनों ने पति पर जलाकर मारने का आरोप लगाया है। घटना की सूचना पर तारांटांड थाना प्रभारी दिनेश कुमार महली दल बल के साथ घटनास्थल पहुंचे। विवाहिता को इलाज के लिए सदर अस्पताल गिरिडीह भेजा गया। बताया जाता है कि इलाज के दौरान विवाहिता की मौत हो गई।

गांडेय प्रखंड के मौराटांड निवासी बालेश्वर टुडू का तीन साल पहले सुनीता किस्कु के साथ विवाह हुआ था। मंगलवार की शाम को पत्नी सुनीता किस्कू के साथ किसी बात को लेकर विवाद हो गया। विवाद के बाद विवाहिता ने आग लगा ली। आनन-फानन में विवाहिता को सदर अस्पताल गिरिडीह ले जाया गया। जहां उनकी मौत हो गयी। एसपी व एसडीपीओ व थाना प्रभारी दिनेश महली घटनास्थल पर पहुंचे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपाकिस्तान की ​​​​​​​संसद में इमरान के मंत्री बोले- पुलवामा की कामयाबी हमारी कौम की कामयाबी है - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें