अभियान:महिलाओं को हिंसा, छेड़खानी से बचाव के लिए दी जानकारी

गांडेय42 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • भंडारीडीह व मोहलीडीह में चलाया गया अभियान
  • महिलाओं के लिए किया गया हेल्पलाइन नंबर जारी

पुलिस अधीक्षक के निर्देश पर ताराटांड़ थाना प्रभारी दिनेश कुमार महली के नेतृत्व में मंगलवार को ताराटांड़ के भंडारीडीह एवं मोहलीडीह में जागरूकता अभियान चलाकर महिलाओं को जागरूक किया गया। महिला जागरूकता अभियान में महिलाओं एवं लड़कियों पर हो रहे अत्याचार, छेड़खानी,अश्लील फोटो अपलोड समेत महिलाओं एवं बच्चियों के साथ होने वाले अपराध की रोकथाम की विस्तृत जानकारी दी गयी।

मौके पर उपस्थित ताराटांड़ थाना प्रभारी दिनेश कुमार महली ने कहा कि महिलाओं एवं बच्चियों के साथ हो रहे अत्याचार, छेड़छाड़, मनचलों की अश्लील हरकतें को रोकने के लिए पुलिस प्रशासन गंभीर है। ऐसे घटनाओं को रोकने के लिए जिला पुलिस के द्वारा एक हेल्पलाइन नंबर जारी किया गया है।

कहा कि जिला पुलिस के द्वारा जारी हेल्पलाइन नंबर 9123225573 एवं ताराटांड़ पुलिस के 852069698 के नंबर पर काल कर महिलाएं बिषम परिस्थितियों में पुलिस से सहयोग प्राप्त कर सकती हैं। पुलिस हमेशा सहयोग के लिए तत्पर रहती है।कहा कि ट्युशन जाने के दौरान अथवा अकेली बच्चियों के साथ मनचलों का छेड़छाड़,कमेंट, अश्लील हरकत से बचाव के लिए महिलाएं सजग रहें तथा बच्चियों को भी जागरुक करें ताकि महिलाओं के साथ अत्याचार छेड़खानी की घटनाओं पर अंकुश लग सके।

कहा कि बच्चे बच्चियों के साथ छोटी-छोटी घटनाओं को भी परिजन गंभीरता से लें तथा पुलिस के द्वारा जारी हेल्पलाइन एवं संबंधित थाना में वाटस अप के जरिए भी जानकारी दें ताकि समय रहते घटनाओं पर विराम लगाया जा सके।कहा कि अब महिलाओं को जागरूक होना होगा तभी महिलाओं एवं किशोरियों के साथ हिंसा में कमी आएगी।

इस दौरान लैंगिक अपराध, यौन शोषण, छेड़खानी, घरेलू हिंसा समेत अन्य घटनाओं से बचने की जानकारी दी गयी। मौके पर ताराटांड़ पंचायत की मुखिया यशोदा देवी, राजकुमार तुरी समेत पुलिस बल व दर्जनों महिलाएं उपस्थित थीं।

