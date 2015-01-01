पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सुविधा:फीडर के करीब 50 गांव के लोगों को मिलेगी बिजली

गांडेय2 घंटे पहले
  • लोड लेने के साथ धीरे-धीरे तीनों फीडरो में लाईन सुचारू किया जाएगा

गांडेय प्रखंड के ताराटांड़ में बने पावर हाउस का बुधवार को बिजली विभाग के अधिकारियों ने जायजा लिया। इस दौरान ताराटांड़ फीडर में बिजली चालु कर निरिक्षण किया गया। ताराटांड़ पावर हाउस का निरीक्षण के बाद ताराटांड़ फीडर में लाइन शुरू करने से ताराटांड़ एवं आस पास के गांव के लोगों में खुशी की लहर दौड़ गयी। ताराटांड़ पावर हाउस का निरीक्षण करने पहुंचे बिजली विभाग के अधिकारी देशराज ने बताया कि ताराटांड़ में बने पावर हाउस से तीन फीडर ताराटांड़, देवपुर एवं बरियारपुर में बिजली आपूर्ति की जाएगी। कहा कि धनबाद के गोपीकृष्ण कंपनी की देख रेख में ताराटांड़ में पांच पांच एमबीए का दो ट्रांसफार्मर लगाया गया है।कहा कि ताराटांड़ स्थित पावर हाउस में दो सोर्स तैंतीस हजार का आ रहा है। कहा कि पावर हाउस में पांच पांच एमबीए के लगे दोनों टांसफार्मर को आज चेक कर ताराटांड़ फीडर में लाईन दिया गया है धीरे-धीरे तीनों फीडर में लाइन दिया जाएगा।

लोड लेने के साथ धीरे-धीरे तीनों फीडरो में लाईन सुचारू किया जाएगा। उन्होंने कहा कि ताराटांड़ में पावर हाउस बनने से अब यहां से तीन फीडर ताराटांड़, देवपुर एवं बरियारपुर को लाइन दिया जाएगा। जबकि चौथा फीडर एग्रीकल्चर के लिए होगा। ताराटांड़ में पावर हाउस बनने से ताराटांड़ तथा देवपुर फीडर के ताराटांड़, पंडरी, कुंडलवादह, बदगुंदा, पर्वतपुर, बांकीकला, बरमसिया टु, ललभीतिया समेत अन्य पंचायत के करीब पचास गांव बिजली से लाभान्वित होंगे। मालूम हो कि ताराटांड़ में पावर हाउस नहीं रहने से लोगों को भारी परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ता था। लो वाल्टेज तथा बिजली की आंखमिचौली से ग्रामीणों को भारी परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ता था। गांडेय पावर हाउस से ताराटांड़ समेत अन्य फीडरो में लाइन दिया जाता था जिससे हमेशा बिजली की समस्या बनी रहतीं थीं। पर्वतपुर, बांकीकला, बदगुंदा, कुंडलवादह, बरमसिया टू पंचायत के लोगों के लिए बिजली हमेशा समस्या बनी रहती थी पर अब ताराटांड़ में पावर हाउस के निर्माण से लोगों की समस्या खत्म होगी। मौके पर धनबाद के गोपीकृष्ण कंपनी के संवेदक समेत एसक्युटिव अनुप कुमार बिहारी, नरेश यादव, उदय कुमार, पवन कुमार अग्रवाल समेत बिजली विभाग के अन्य अधिकारी उपस्थित थे।

