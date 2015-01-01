पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:एनएमडीसी के एजीएम के खाते से ठगी मामले में महिला गिरफ्तार

गांडेय2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • एक लाख 10 हजार रुपए ठगी मामले में हुई कार्रवाई
  • पति ने एसपी को आवेदन देकर न्याय की लगायी गुहार
  • छत्तीसगढ़ में दंतेवाड़ा स्थित एनएमडीसी कंपनी में कार्यरत हैं पीड़ित राकेश कुमार

छत्तीसगढ़ दक्षिण बस्तर स्थित दंतेवाड़ा जिले के एनएमडीसी आयरन एंड स्टील प्लांट के उप महाप्रबंधक के खाते से |||ऑनलाइन ठगी मामले में शनिवार को छत्तीसगढ़ से आयी पुलिस बल ने गांडेय प्रखंड की एक महिला को गिरफ्तार कर गिरिडीह न्यायालय ले गई। जहां से आवश्यक कार्रवाई के बाद महिला को छत्तीसगढ़ ले जाने की तैयारी की जा रही है। जानकारी के अनुसार छत्तीसगढ़ दक्षिण बस्तर दंतेवाड़ा जिले के एनएमडीसी के उप महाप्रबंधक राकेश कुमार के खाते से साइबर अपराधियों ने एक लाख दस हजार रुपए की ऑनलाइन ठगी की थी। ऑनलाइन ठगी मामले में छत्तीसगढ़ से किरणदुल थाने में कांड संख्या 45/2020 दर्ज है। मामले को लेकर शुक्रवार को छत्तीसगढ़ किरणदुल थाने के पुअनि जयसिंह खंडे समेत राजकुमार सिंह, राकेश कुमार व धनंजय जंजीर गांडेय थाना पहुंची व गांडेय थाने की पुलिस बल के सहयोग से गांडेय थाना क्षेत्र के कारोडीह निवासी सहीना खातून को हिरासत में लेकर थाने ले आई।

जांच में हिरासत में लिए सहीना खातून (23) पति फारुख अंसारी को छत्तीसगढ़ के एनएनडीसी के महाप्रबंधक के खाते से रुपए ठगी मामले में संलिप्तता का साक्ष्य पाया गया। बाद में छत्तीसगढ़ की पुलिस सहीना खातून को हिरासत में लेकर उसके छोटे बच्चों के साथ गिरिडीह न्यायालय ले गई। जहां आवश्यक कार्रवाई के बाद अग्रेतर कार्रवाई की जाएगी। मौके पर छत्तीसगढ़ से आई पुलिस बल समेत गांडेय थाने की पुलिस मौजूद थी। घटना को लेकर साइबर अपराध मामले में हिरासत में गए सहीना खातून के परिजनों ने एसपी को आवेदन देकर घटना की जांच तथा दोषियों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की मांग की है। पति ने कहा कि मेरी पत्नी निर्दोष है उसे फंसाया जा रहा है। एसपी को दिए आवेदन के अनुसार सहिना अनपढ़ महिला है। सहिना खातून के बगलगीर जाकिर उर्फ शमसेर अंसारी मनरेगा योजना में मजदूरी मद की राशि निकासी तो कभी पीएम आवास की राशि निकासी की बात कहकर महिला से अगुंठा लगाकर पैसे की निकासी करता था तथा उसके एवज में दो सौ रुपए देता था। महिला के तीन छोटे बच्चे हैं, जिसमें एक दुधमुंहा बच्चा भी शामिल है। परिजनों ने एसपी से न्याय की गुहार लगाई है।

