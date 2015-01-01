पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:गावां में अवैध माइका खदान में वन विभाग का छापा, एक गिरफ्तार, कई उपकरण जब्त

गावां4 घंटे पहले
  • गिरफ्तार माइका तस्कर को भेजा गया जेल, डीएफओ, डीएमओ, डीएसपी व रेंजर ने संयुक्त रूप से की कार्रवाई

गावां प्रखंड के विभिन्न क्षेत्रों में वन विभाग की ओर से अवैध माइका खदान में मंगलवार को सघन छापेमारी अभियान चलाया गया। इस दौरान अभियान में मुख्य रूप से डीएफओ राजकुमार साह, डीएमओ, सतीश नायक, डीएसपी संतोष कुमार टू मिश्रा, इंस्पेक्टर परमेश्वर लियांगी व रेंजर अनिल कुमार समेत कई लोग शामिल थे। छापेमारी जिला टास्क फोर्स गठित टीम के नेतृत्व में की गई। इस दौरान टीम के सदस्यों ने सबसे पहले धरवे नावाडीह, कुष्माय व कड़वामारन में छापेमारी अभियान चलाया। जहां से एक बाइक व काफी मात्रा में अवैध माइका को जब्त किया गया। इसके बाद टीम के सदस्यों ने जमडार के पास एकीकृत सफेद पत्थर का भी निरीक्षण किया और वन कर्मियों को संबंधित दस्तावेज को जांच करने का निर्देश दिया गया।

बाद में टीम के सदस्यों ने कोनारबांक, महुआकोला, अंबा सखुआ समेत कई स्थानों में संचालित अवैध माइका खदान के पास पहुंचे, जहां खनन में प्रयोग किए जाने वाले डीजल पंप सेट, छैनी, हथौड़ी, कुदाल, ताय, डेगची व तिरपाल एवं गेता तथा खंती समेत कई उपकरण को भी जब्त किया गया। वहीं मौके पर से अवैध माइका उत्खनन करते हुए रंगे हाथ भीखी निवासी द्वारिका यादव पिता धर्म महतो को गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया। हालांकि छापेमारी की सूचना पर माइका माफियाओं ने सभी खदानों से जेसीबी मशीन, मजदूर आदि को पहले ही हटा लिया गया। इधर, डीएफओ राजकुमार साह ने पत्रकारों से बातचीत करते हुए कहा कि गुप्ता सूचना मिली थी कि कोनारबांक व कड़वामरन में जेसीबी मशीन से अवैध माइका का उत्खनन करवाया जा रहा है। जिसके बाद सोमवार को एक टास्क फोर्स टीम का गठन किया गया। टीम में डीएमओ, डीएसपी, इंस्पेक्टर व तीन थाना के पुलिस को शामिल किया गया था। सभी पर वन अधिनियम के तहत प्राथमिकी दर्ज की जाएगी। यह कार्रवाई आगे भी जारी रहेगी। वहीं गिरफ्तार आरोपी द्वारिका यादव को बुधवार को जेल भेज दिया जाएगा।

