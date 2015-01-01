पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लापरवाही:अस्पताल से गायब नवजात को 9 दिन बाद भी नहीं ढूंढ सका प्रबंधन

गावां2 घंटे पहले
  • गावां अस्पताल में नवजात पुत्र की जगह पुत्री को रख दिया गया था

गावां सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र में एक सप्ताह पूर्व नवजात बच्चा अदला बदली के खोजबीन में स्वास्थ्य विभाग पूरी तरह से असफल साबित हो रही है। स्वास्थ्य विभाग खोजबीन के नाम पर महज खानापूर्ती करती नजर आ रही है। हालांकि जिस दिन बच्चा इधर-उधर हुआ है, उस समय स्वास्थ्य विभाग कुछ स्थानों पर जाकर मामले की जांच की है। लेकिन इधर मामला ठंडे बस्ते में पड़ते ही स्वास्थ्य विभाग की जांच कछुआ की चाल जैसी हो गई है। 8 दिसंबर को प्रखंड स्थित पथलडीहा के नावाडीह निवासी संगीता देवी पति दुर्गा यादव अपनी मां एवं गांव के सहिया पति श्यामसुंदर यादव के साथ सीएचसी में प्रसव कराने के लिए पहुंची थी।

महिला ने अस्पताल के मुख्य प्रवेश द्वार पर ही पुत्र को जन्म दिया। जिसके बाद उसे अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया था। संगीता की मां ने बगल के बेड पर एक अन्य महिला को बच्चा सौंपकर बाजार चली गई। लौटने के बाद उक्त महिला ने कपड़े से ढंककर उसे बच्चा दे दिया। महिला घर पहुंचने के बाद वह अपने नवजात शिशु का वस्त्र बदलने लगी, तब उसने वहां पुत्र के जगह पुत्री थी।

